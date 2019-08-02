Penn State was ranked in both preseason college football polls that were released this week. The Nittany Lions are 14th in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll and 17th in the Associated Press Poll.
Penn State is one of seven Big 10 schools ranked in the Coaches Poll. Five Big 10 teams are in the Top 25 in the AP Poll. Ohio State, third in the AP Poll and fifth in the coaches poll, is the highest ranked Big 10 team
Check out which teams were ranked in both polls.
USA Today/Amway Coaches Preseason Top 25
Defending champion Clemson is No. 1 and Alabama No. 2 in both polls.
Notre Dame was voted fifth by AP and ninth by the coaches.