The college football season is still two months away but the folks in Las Vegas are already busy setting the betting lines for the upcoming gridiron campaign.
Here are the odds for Penn State and other top teams to win the college football championship, to win their conferences as well as over/under win totals for the season.
Odds to win the College Football Championship
Alabama and Clemson at 9-4 are tied for the best odds to win the college title, as set by Vegasinsider.com on July 9. Penn State's odds to win the national championship are at 100-1.
Michigan at 12-1 is has the best odds for a Big 10 team. Just behind the Wolverines is Ohio State at 14-1.
Notre Dame is a 50-1 bet to win it all.
Here is a link to VegasInsider.com with title odds for all the college teams.
Odds to win conference titles
Penn State has the third-best odds to win the Big 10 title, according to oddsshark.com. Ohio State is the Big 10 favorite, while Michigan is second.
Clemson is a big favorite to win the ACC and Alabama gets the nod in the SEC. Washington edges Oregon for best odds to win the PAC 12, while Oklahoma is the betting choice in the Big 12.
Here from oddsshark.com are the odds for all the colleges to win their conference championships.
Over/under win totals
Clemson has the highest over/under win total for any football program. The Tigers over/under mark is 11.5 games, as set by betonline.ag. Alabama is second at 11.
Penn State's over/under is 8.5. Ohio State (10) is tops in the Big 10, while Michigan (9.5) is second.
Notre Dame's over/under is 9.5 games.
Here's a look at the over/under win totals for all the D-1 college teams as set by betonline.ag.