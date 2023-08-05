An old friend who’s a University of Maryland alumnus told me Friday he opted out of big-time college sports for good when his alma mater went to the Big Ten in 2014.

When he was in college, the Atlantic Coast Conference had seven members, and the longest possible trip within the ACC, from Maryland to Clemson, was a bit over 500 miles.

Quaint, you might say. Nostalgia aside, who thinks the current landscape is better?

Who likes Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten and and the Pac-12 in the obituaries? No one who isn’t in the business of thinking it.

More elementally, no one thinks college football is “better,’’ in terms of objective level of play, than the NFL. No one (who has any sense) thinks college basketball is better, in the same sense, than the NBA.

But millions of non-delusional people prefer the college versions. Before we sign off on (or surrender to) one sleek, monolithic national collegiate content machine, it might be useful to think about why.

The most important sports event in American history may have been a group of Princeton and Rutgers undergraduates getting together to grapple in the mud in 1869. The first college football game had no TV, no recruiting classes, no 11, 12 or 13 personnel, but the seeds of, and the first step toward, all those things: It’s our side (our neighborhood, our school) against yours, and we really, really really want to win. That’s all it took to get us from there to here.

The passion is, at the bottom of it, about the human instinct to choose sides. Geography and rivalry.

Pro football and basketball are franchise-model versions of an original that was born organically. Structurally, college sports are your grandma’s fried chicken. Pro sports are KFC.

And now, bewilderingly, this: An 18-team (for now) Big Ten. A 16-team (for now) Big 12. An ACC in utter flux. A Pac-12 that’s as relevant as the Pony Express. Notre Dame, college sports’ only truly national brand, without a league and seemingly, as ever, OK with it.

And the good old SEC, as regional as ever, as rival-friendly as ever, as rich as ever, and still better at football than anyone else.

It might be useful to consider what it says about America, or capitalism, or modernity, or something, that a product can relentlessly morph into something that consumers of the product broadly agree is worse.

What is the force that compels something that exists to be enjoyed to become less enjoyable?

Don’t give me, “it’s all about the money.’’ That’s as simplistic as, “it’s all politics.’’ Unless you can explain how adding two schools to the Big Ten will make money for Penn State and Ohio State and Michigan and Maryland.

And even if you can explain that, how is behaving in opposition to customer preference good for business?

“The old system’s in decline and the new system doesn’t make any money,” Patrick Crakes, a former senior vice president at Fox Sports who now runs his own media consulting firm, told the Indianapolis Star Friday. “We’ve got a problem.”

No one seems to know what the problem is, and yet there’s rabid consensus that endless mergers and acquisitions are the solution.

We do know this: Rutgers is a scant 2,900 miles from the University of Oregon. Throw out the record books when those two get together.