And now, we bid a (merciful?) adieu to the Big Ten West Division, in what is apparently its final season, on a 10-year losing streak in the conference championship game.

A preview and predicted order of finish:

1. Iowa. Last year: 8-5, 5-4. Coach: Kirk Ferentz (25th year, 186-115). Returning: 16 starters (nine offense, seven defense).

Outlook: Iowa had one of the best defenses and worst offenses in the sport last season. Ferentz’ son Brian is in his seventh beleaguered year as the OC, so the Hawkeyes might remain cave dwellers schematically. Still, nine starters are back on offense, including 114 offensive line starts, plus Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at QB. On D, the linebacker level needs some work, but the front, secondary and special teams are elite. The Hawkeyes, who often seem to do it with mirrors, might not need them.

2. Wisconsin. Last year: 7-6, 4-5. Coach: Luke Fickell (first year at Wisconsin, eighth overall, 64-25). Returning: 18 starters (10 offense, eight defense).

Outlook: Fickell seemed overmatched when he took over for deposed Jim Tressel at Ohio State, on an interim basis, all the way back in 2011. He left OSU during the Urban Meyer administration and made himself an elite HC with a remarkable run at Cincinnati.

Now he takes over a high-level program that probably needed a makeover and will get one. A ton of talent returns. The Badgers are the venerable Phil Steele’s No. 1 surprise team for 2023.

3. Illinois. Last year: 8-5, 5-4. Coach: Bret Bielema (third year at Illinois, 15th overall, 110-70). Returning: 12 starters (six offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Illini were 7-1 and ranked 17th last October. They almost, and arguably should have, won at Michigan week 11. Bielema can coach, although he did lose DC Ryan Walters, now the HC at Purdue. DE Jer’zhan Newton is among the country’s best defensive players.

The overall talent is not close to the league’s top tier, but the schedule seems workable. Illinois should be a tough out again.

4. Minnesota. Last year: 9-4, 6-3. Coach: P.J. Fleck (seventh year at Minnesota, 44-27, 11th overall, 74-49). Returning: 13 starters (seven offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Golden Gophers started 4-0 last year and won four of their last five. They’ve had four straight winning seasons under Fleck. The runners and pass catchers should again be very good, but the QB is a mystery and the defense will be hard-pressed to match 2022.

Maybe the B10’s most consistent program of late, but at a level well below elite. The schedule, including Michigan, an in-conference season opener and trips to North Carolina, Iowa, and Ohio State, is problematic.

5. Nebraska. Last year: 4-8, 3-6. Coach: Matt Rhule (first year at Nebraska, eighth overall, 47-43). Returning: 15 starters (seven offense, eight defense).

Outlook: The Scott Frost Era ends mercifully after setting a standard for losing winnable games that may never be equalled. Rhule is a master builder who dragged Temple and Baylor into the national picture before flaming out in the NFL. His first seasons at those schools were 2-10 and 1-11, respectively. The Huskers should be better, but that may be the 21st Century’s most-typed English sentence.

6. Purdue. Last year: 8-6, 6-3. Coach: Ryan Walters (first season). Returning: 11 starters (six offense, five defense).

Outlook: Walters replaces Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville, his alma mater. Walters was DC at Illinois the past couple years, and is the first HC at Purdue who wasn’t an offense-first guy since Drew Brees was in kindergarten. The three coordinators are also new. The Boilers should be a little better at running and stopping the run, but in general, Walters is taking on a daunting project.

7. Northwestern. Last year: 1-11, 1-8. Coach: David Braun (first season). Returning: 12 starters (four offense, eight defense).

Outlook: The Wildcats were -19 in turnover margin last season, a crazy number that almost always portends a rebound. That’s the good news. There’s not enough space in the paper for a full account of the bad news.