Someday we’ll look back on a 14-team Big Ten, with East and West Divisions, and think, how quaint that was. Maybe.

For now, a preview of the last waltz and predicted order of finish:

East Division

1. Michigan. Last year: 13-1, 9-0. Coach: Jim Harbaugh (ninth year at Michigan, 74-25, 13th year overall, 103-46). Returning: 15 starters (eight offense, seven defense).

Outlook: Among other things, this now-monstrous program has become a favorite on the transfer portal. At least four starters up front, this fall, could be transfers. JJ McCarthy is now a big-time QB, the RBs and O-line are as good as anybody’s, and the defensive front seven should be superb. Similar to Penn State in that the WR room and special teams need to step up. There could be some cracks in the foundation (Harbaugh’s NCAA issues, with the NFL always beckoning) down the road, but probably not now. Given the schedule, the Wolverines could sleep-walk into November.

2. Ohio State. Last year: 11-2, 8-1. Coach: Ryan Day (sixth year, 45-6). Returning: 14 starters (seven offense, seven defense).

Outlook: Four of Day’s six career losses are in CFB playoff games and the other two are the last two years vs. Michigan. Off with his head, according to what might be the country’s looniest fan base.

The WRs are scary-good, the defense might be a little better, the overall talent is ridiculous, but there might be a serious drop off at QB, C.J. Stroud to (probably) St. Joe’s Prep product Kyle McCord.

3. Penn State. Last year: 11-2, 7-2. Coach: James Franklin (10th year at Penn State, 78-36, 13th year overall, 102-51). Returning: 16 starters (eight offense, eight defense).

Outlook: This will be Franklin’s deepest and most star-laden team. It might be his best coaching staff.

There’s a lot of pressure on rookie starting QB Drew Allar, and all the kicking specialists will be new and unknown. The defense, the running backs, the offensive line (!), the tight ends, … the Nittany Lions are loaded with athletes. Thus begins a two-year window (at least) loaded with promise.

4. Maryland. Last year: 8-5, 4-5. Coach: Mike Locksley (fifth year at Maryland, 21-28, ninth year overall, 23-54). Returning: 11 starters (five offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Terps headed into November last year with a chance to step into the big leagues and lost to Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State by a combined 96-40. Surprisingly, some gambling-types consider Maryland’s Nov. 4 home game with Penn State essentially a pick-em. The Terps do have a QB (Taulia Tagovailoa) and considerable speed and athleticism, but lost nine starting offensive and defensive lineman, many with eligibility remaining. Transfers in the trenches will have to come up big.

5. Michigan State. Last year: 5-7, 3-6. Coach: Mel Tucker (fourth year at Michigan State, 18-14, fifth year overall, 23-21). Returning: 13 starters (six offense, seven defense).

Outlook: The Spartans lost to the B10 East’s Big Three by a combined 69 points last year. The overall returning group is not encouraging and is certainly less experienced. The schedule, which includes No. 10 Washington week three and only three on-campus home games in the conference, looks problematic.

6. Rutgers. Last year: 4-8, 1-8. Coach: Greg Schiano (fourth year in second stint at Rutgers, 12-22, 14th year overall, 80-89).

Outlook: The assumption is that eventually, Schiano will get it going. Except that the East Division’s Big Three are getting better, Maryland isn’t regressing, and ….

Oh, and the Scarlet Knights probably have the B10’s toughest schedule: at Michigan, at Iowa, at Wisconsin, at Penn State, etc.

Soph Gavin Wimsatt, a blue-chip recruit, was named the starting QB in July, over Manheim Central grad Evan Simon. Rutgers’ hope for a surge rests on Wimsatt emerging as an elite playmaker. Hasn’t happened yet.

7. Indiana. Last year: 4-8, 2-7. Coach: Tom Allen (seventh year, 30-40). Returning: eight starters (five offense, three defense).

Outlook: Exactly two years ago, this was the No. 17 team in the country. Since then they’ve gone 2-16 in the conference.

Thirty seniors and a number of key transfers bailed, although a whopping 25 transfers came in. Least experienced team in the Big Ten and maybe the least talented.

West Division

1. Iowa. Last year: 8-5, 5-4. Coach: Kirk Ferentz (25th year, 186-115). Returning: 16 starters (nine offense, seven defense).

Outlook: Iowa had one of the best defenses and worst offenses in the sport last season. Ferentz’ son Brian is in his seventh beleaguered year as the OC, so the Hawkeyes might remain cave dwellers schematically. Still, nine starters are back on offense, including 114 offensive line starts, plus Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at QB. On D, the front, secondary and special teams are elite. The Hawkeyes, who often seem to do it with mirrors, might not need them.

2. Wisconsin. Last year: 7-6, 4-5. Coach: Luke Fickell (first year at Wisconsin, eighth overall, 64-25). Returning: 18 starters (10 offense, eight defense).

Outlook: Fickell seemed overmatched when he took over for deposed Jim Tressel at Ohio State, on an interim basis, all the way back in 2011. He left OSU during the Urban Meyer administration and made himself an elite HC with a remarkable run at Cincinnati.

Now he takes over a high-level program that probably needed a makeover and will get one. A ton of talent returns. The Badgers are the venerable Phil Steele’s No. 1 surprise team for 2023.

3. Illinois. Last year: 8-5, 5-4. Coach: Bret Bielema (third year at Illinois, 15th overall, 110-70). Returning: 12 starters (six offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Illini were 7-1 and ranked 17th last October. They almost, and arguably should have, won at Michigan week 11. Bielema can coach, although he did lose DC Ryan Walters, now the HC at Purdue. DE Jer’zhan Newton is among the country’s best defensive players.

The overall talent is not close to the league’s top tier, but the schedule seems workable. Illinois should be a tough out again.

4. Minnesota. Last year: 9-4, 6-3. Coach: P.J. Fleck (seventh year at Minnesota, 44-27, 11th overall, 74-49). Returning: 13 starters (seven offense, six defense).

Outlook: The Golden Gophers started 4-0 last year and won four of their last five. They’ve had four straight winning seasons under Fleck. The runners and pass catchers should again be very good, but the QB is a mystery and the defense will be hard-pressed to match 2022. Maybe the B10’s most consistent program of late, but at a level (at least) below elite. The schedule, including Michigan, an in-conference season opener and trips to North Carolina, Iowa, and Ohio State, is problematic.

5. Nebraska. Last year: 4-8, 3-6. Coach: Matt Rhule (first year at Nebraska, eighth overall, 47-43). Returning: 15 starters (seven offense, eight defense).

Outlook: The Scott Frost Era ends mercifully after setting a standard for losing winnable games that may never be equalled. Rhule is a master builder who dragged Temple and Baylor into the national picture before flaming out in the NFL. His first seasons at those schools were 2-10 and 1-11, respectively. The Huskers should be better, but that may be the 21st Century’s most-typed English sentence.

6. Purdue. Last year: 8-6, 6-3. Coach: Ryan Walters (first season). Returning: 11 starters (six offense, five defense).

Outlook: Walters replaces Jeff Brohm, who left for Louisville, his alma mater. Walters was DC at Illinois the past couple years, and the first HC at Purdue who isn’t an offense-first guy since Drew Brees was in kindergarten. The three coordinators are also new. Purdue is a wild card.

7. Northwestern. Last year: 1-11, 1-8. Coach: David Braun (first season). Returning: 12 starters (four offense, eight defense).

Outlook: The Wildcats were -19 in turnover margin last season, a crazy number that almost always portends a rebound. That’s the good news. There’s not enough space in the paper for a full account of the bad news.