Penn State will open its season with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, Oct. 24 at Indiana, the Big Ten Conference announced Monday.

The conference announced start times for week one and several other games. Penn State's home opener with Ohio State Oct. 31 was not one of them.

The first game of the league season will be Illinois at Wisconsin Friday, Oct. 23, a replay of perhaps the conference's biggest upset a year ago. That game, to be broadcast on Big Ten Network, is the only Friday game week one.

The rest of the week one schedule: Rutgers at Michigan State, non, BTM; Nebraska at Ohio State, non, Fox; Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., BTN; Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN.

Other game times announced Wednesday: Friday, Oct. 30, Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Friday, Nov. 13, Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1; Saturday, Dec. 21, Michigan at Ohio State, noon, Fox.

Also announced were two Friday night games for which game times and broadcast info are to be determined: Purdue at Minnesota Nov. 20, and Nebraska at Iowa Nov. 27.

