Update 12:30 p.m. July 14, 2020

The district has issued a revised statement to clarify that the exposures were to the high school football team, and it is that team for which voluntary workouts are being canceled for 14 days.

Posted July 13, 2020

Lampeter-Strasburg is canceling voluntary football workouts for two weeks because a coach has COVID-19, according to the school district.

"Individuals who attended the football voluntary workouts between July 1, 2020, and July 6, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19," a statement on the district's website says.

As LNP|LancasterOnline previously reported, the district had confirmed Thursday afternoon that it was temporarily suspending the voluntary workouts. At that point, it said it did not yet have test results, and it did not say for how long the workouts would be canceled.

The statement notes that the district's doctor and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone exposed to the person should quarantine for 14 days.

"Symptoms of COVID-19 may include, but are not limited to, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell," the statement said. "We recommend that you review the guidelines from the CDC and contact your health care professional with questions or if your child shows signs of any of the symptoms listed above."

The statement does not identify the person by name, but references a "a student athlete/coach." In an email, district spokesperson Anne Harnish said Monday it was confirming just one positive test, in a coach.

All football voluntary workouts during the 14-day quarantine period are canceled, according to the district's statement, which ended with: "At a later date, additional information related to future football voluntary workouts following the quarantine will be communicated by the Lampeter-Strasburg School District Athletic Director."

Lampeter-Strasburg's high school varsity team is the reigning District Three Class 4A champion; it beat Berks Catholic in the 2019 championship game before falling to eventual state champ Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA semifinals.

Heat acclimatization for all Lancaster-Lebanon League and PIAA football teams is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10, and run through Aug. 14, with training camp for all L-L League and PIAA football teams starting the next week. L-S is scheduled to open its season on Friday, Aug. 28 at home vs. Warwick in a nonleague game.