He may currently be stuck at home, with no live classrooms in school, and no spring drills outside on the football field with his teammates, but Anthony Ivey has kept plenty busy during the coronavirus hiatus.

Manheim Township’s standout sophomore receiver — coming off two eye-popping, breakout seasons on the flanks for the Blue Streaks — continues to stockpile scholarship offers from major Division I programs across the country.

The latest offer — Ivey’s ninth — came earlier this month from Arizona State. The other eight offers in his back pocket are from Kent State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Ivey has made unofficial visits to Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, and he also dropped in on Pittsburgh, however the Panthers have not made a scholarship offer to date.

Ivey is spending this stay-at-home quarantine time studying up on those nine programs, and starting to make mental notes and a master checklist about his big decision.

“I think it’s going pretty good,” Ivey said. “I’m isolated and I’m healthy and I’m with my family and I have my privacy. That has kind of benefitted me during this time. I’ve been able to watch campus videos and look at recent players at those schools, and coaching staffs and wide receiver coaches. So I’ve been able to do that homework.”

Ivey hit the ground sprinting in his freshman season for Township, hauling in 18 catches for 261 yards — a 14.5 average — with a touchdown reception, plus 583 all-purpose yards, including 279 kick-return yards and a TD in the return game.

He suffered no sophomore jinx; last fall in his much-anticipated 10th-grade campaign, Ivey had 22 catches for 582 yards — a lights-out 26.5 yards per grab — with four TD receptions, plus 815 all-purpose yards, with 209 yards in kick returns. He averaged — gulp — 69.7 yards per kick return, with a TD in special teams.

Ivey’s most memorable game in 2019: In a 30-14 Section One victory at Wilson, he had eight receptions for an L-L League single-game record 292 receiving yards with a pair of TD catches, covering 83 and 76 yards, respectively.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Streaks went on to win the Section One championship — their third in a row, outright or shared — with an 11-0 start. Ivey earned second-team section all-star honors for his efforts.

Ivey has been able to stay sharp by running pass patterns and playing catch with Township senior QB Harrison Kirk. And he works out with his trainer, former Conestoga Valley and Syracuse standout Daryl Daniel, who is a wideout guru in these parts.

“The only time I ever get overwhelmed is when I think about the time that I’ll have to make my decision,” Ivey said. “Other than that, I haven’t been overwhelmed with the process so far.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage