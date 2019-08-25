Florida had just defeated Miami Saturday night in a game between a bunch of very athletic kids who competed with great effort and enthusiasm but gave no indication, from their play, that they had ever seen a football game before, much less played in one.

“Love this atmosphere!’’ Florida coach Dan Mullen said to ESPN’s Maria Taylor amid clamor. “Hoo boy! College football!”

I’m paraphrasing.

What Mullen should have said was, “We made a lot of mistakes,’’ and then waited for Taylor to say, “Duh. Ya think?”

Then he should have said, “Both sides played hard. But it’s Aug. 24. We don’t get exhibition games, like the NFL. Neither of these teams are anywhere near ready to play a football game.’’

Having watched Lebanon and Cedar Crest commit 26 penalties Friday night, I feel secure in reporting that high school kids were not ready to play on Aug. 23, either.

Bear in mind that there is currently a bill in the Pennsylvania legislature that, by creating a season-ending “Super Bowl,’’ between the public-school and private-school champion, would add yet another week to the high school season.

Week zero, indeed.

And stay tuned for an 18-game NFL regular season, in a sport that already has a 100 percent injury rate.

There’s only so much air the football-industrial-complex can stuff into its own balloon before something breaks.

Andrew Luck announced Saturday that the thing that breaks isn’t going to be him, with the stunning news that he has retired from the job of Franchise Quarterback at age 29.

The last time an NFL quarterback retired, in his 20s, the season after making the Pro Bowl, was in 1952, when men often quit football to teach high school or sell insurance.

The last time any athlete created these kind of shock waves by retiring was the first time Michael Jordan did it, in 1993.

It’s fair to say a lot of people have heavily invested in Luck - his teammates, everybody in the Colts’ organization - think Frank Reich would have uprooted his family and left a beautiful situation in Philly if Luck hadn’t been part of the deal? - and yes, the fans and community in Indy.

NFL quarterbacks are something like public officials. That’s nuts, but it’s still true, and it’s kind of what we’re talking about here.

The Colts’ Super Bowl odds have gone from 12/1 to 60/1, according to Vegasinsider.com, which dropped Indy from favorites to last place in the AFC South.

So the people of Indianapolis booed as Luck walked off the field, presumably for the last time, Saturday night. Some of them surely regret that, and all of them should. But can we give them a minute to let off some steam?

I think we can.

(No, I don’t want to hear about your fantasy team.)

Luck’s body stopped bouncing back. He played for two years, 2015 and ‘16, with a shoulder injury. He shouldn’t have, but that’s the gridiron ethos.

Because he did, he had surgery on the shoulder and then missed the entire 2017 season. He played at a high level in 2018, but did so nursing a calf injury that, depending on whom you believe, was aggravated this preseason, and then somehow became, or became connected to, a high-ankle sprain.

Again, his body was no longer responding, and Luck got tired of asking it to.

Sure, he’s rich. He also, by retiring, likely passed up something like $60 million.

He’s an unusual dude. He majored in architecture at Stanford. He’s an expert in the German board game Settlers of Catan. He spent much of his 2017 rehab in the Netherlands. He has a horrendous neck beard.

Football is full of itself. It keeps asking for more. This guy got tired of answering.

What he does next will be more interesting than OTAs or MRIs.