Hempfield employed a simple plan when hosting Manheim Township in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball battle Wednesday night.

“You can’t give a team like that second opportunities. They’ve got too many good shooters,” Black Knights coach Danny Walck said. “We’ve been stressing that since day one with everyone, but we were really stressing that tonight.”

Late in the second quarter, Hempfield took over the glass at both ends, finishing the first half on an eight-point run, and never trailed again in a 56-50 victory.

Daniel Engle put the Blue Streaks ahead 19-18 with three minutes left in the half, but Brandon Hagel answered with his only bucket of the game for the Knights. Hempfield followed by ripping down boards the next two Township trips down the floor, setting up the key sequence.

Parker Wolfe hit the first of two free throws for the Knights, but his miss produced offensive boards from Hagel, Davion Edmond-Green and Ryan Hilton, who promptly buried a 3-pointer a minute before the intermission.

Hagel rebounded the next Streaks’ shot, then grabbed an offensive board as did Michael Hester, whose ensuing layup sent Hempfield to the break with a 26-19 advantage.

The Knights opened the second half with six rebounds in the first three minutes of the third. A similar stretch to open the fourth led to six straight Hempfield points.

Hilton, who led all scorers with 20 points, stole the ball and ran down for a layup, capping the run with a 44-31 lead.

“Township is a great team,” Hilton said. “Everyone was very unselfish tonight, spreading the ball around and the big guys did a great job crashing the boards. Everyone can contribute and everyone goes 100 miles an hour when they are out there.”

A little more than two minutes later, the Knights were up 49-36 on an Edmond-Green layup.

Still, up 13 with five minutes to play was of no comfort to the veteran coach Walck and for good reason. Township responded with an 8-2 run, capped by Engle’s 3-pointer, and remained within striking distance.

“If you look at their games they’ve been making comebacks with large runs in the third and fourth quarter,” Walck said. “They can shoot the ball. The 3-point shot has changed the game so much. I am not sure what lead is secure anymore.”

Led by seven boards from Cole Overbaugh and six each from Hester and Edmond-Green, Hempfield out-rebounded Township 37-27

Hilton helped thwart the Streaks' comeback by going 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter.

“You need to make them to close out a section game. That’s what we didn’t do in the one we lost, we didn’t make foul shots,” Walck added. “To be focused and knock them down can be such a big factor, especially when they are getting in that run.”

JT Weaver led Township with 15 points, including his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that ended the first quarter with the Streaks ahead 15-13.