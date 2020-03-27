The NHL season was suspended indefinitely March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then fans and players have had little contact.

On Wednesday, four players, including the Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux and Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby talked about how they are dealing with the break in the NHL schedule.

Among the topics Giroux, Crosby and brothers Jordan and Mark Staal talked about were missing the fans, attempting to stay in shape without access to team facilities and what they are doing (binge watching Netflix shows) during the time off.

Here's video of the chat from NHL.com.