HERSHEY — Fleetwood's Hunter Smith raced down the turf at Hersheypark Stadium Saturday evening in overtime with the ball at his feet and the District Three Class 2A boys soccer championship game on the line. A pair of Lancaster Mennonite defenders forced him to his left, but Smith, the blue-cleated junior, laced an shot with his left foot that beat Blazers goalkeeper Drake Rohrer at 86:25, delivering a 3-2 victory and a district title for the defending state-champion Tigers.
"Hunter saw a lot of green," Fleetwood coach Keith Schlegel said of Smith's golden-goal run on the counter attack, "and he took advantage of it. He had some good shots before that, and the keeper made some great saves. This time, he put it past him."
GOLDEN GOAL, Fleetwood. Hunter Smith tucks away a shot on the run, lifting Fleetwood to a 3-2 win over Lancaster Mennonite and to the District Three Class 2A title. pic.twitter.com/HMW46GmNm4— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) November 2, 2019
The top-seeded Tigers (18-4-0) had erased a pair of one-goal deficits earlier in the afternoon in a rematch of last year's District Three championship game. Fleetwood's Aidan Negron answered an early goal from Lancaster Mennonite's Cameron Hoober with a goal in the 11th minute. The No. 3 Blazers (12-6-1) reclaimed the lead on Mesa Dula's long-range shot in the 25th minute.
Trailing at halftime, Fleetwood gained an advantage in manpower when Lancaster Mennonite's Ethan Groff was issued a red card after a sliding collision with Tigers goalkeeper Wesley Seaman in the 56th minute.
"That seriously changed the complexion of the game," Lancaster Mennonite coach Fred Winey said. "Going down a man to a quality team like Fleetwood, it's always going to be hard to hold them off. They're a tough-enough squad when you're even strength."
Fleetwood poured on the pressure as afternoon turned to evening. Lancaster Mennonite weathered the surge in a defensive stand bolstered by Rohrer, whose four saves included a leaping fingertip deflection of a Smith shot in the 52nd minute.
"We just had to push," Schlegel said. "We had to push, push, push push. Mennonite, because they were down a man, they had to defend."
The TIgers broke through in the 65th minute. Andrew Slusser tipped a ball to the left side of the box, where Tyler Hartline blasted it into the top-right corner for the equalizer.
GOAL, Fleetwood. Tigers tie it up as Tyler Hartline buries a shot off a nice touch from Andrew Slusser. Fleetwood 2, Lancater Mennonite 2 at 64:27. pic.twitter.com/OFHMiJBpPW— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) November 2, 2019
"It was a long time to try to ride it out into PKs or whatever," Winey said, "considering how much time was left in the second half. We just kind of shifted our formation and moved some guys around to see if we could at least have someone up there to get on the end of some direct play. We had to go away from our style a bit, but sometimes, you've got to do what you've got to do."
The Blazers didn't buckle. Dula charged ahead with a scoring chance in the 73rd minute. After Fleetwood authored the first chance of the overtime period on a shot and a corner-kick chance that hit the crossbar, the Blazers' David Shell fired a shot on goal that Seaman turned away, one of his four saves.
"My guys battled really hard," Winey said. "I thought we had a great effort. We were still creating chances and trying to steal the game, but ultimately, they were able to get the goal they needed there in overtime."
Lancaster Mennonite's Mesa Dula goes in on goal. Fleetwood's Wesley Seaman stops him to keep it tied at 2 in the 73rd minute. pic.twitter.com/fAfF8c2rMF— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) November 2, 2019
Fleetwood opens the PIAA Class 2A tournament against New Hope Solebury while Lancaster Mennonite meets Lansdale Catholic. The sites and times for Tuesday's first-round games are to be determined.
"My guess is there are going to be a bunch of guys in that locker room who have something to prove next week," Winey said. "Hopefully, we can take it as motivation to get us moving forward."