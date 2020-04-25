This NFL draft started slow but finished strong for the Penn State contingent.

In a mild surprise which became less surprising as the night wore on, no Nittany Lions were chosen during Thursday’s first round.

As it turned out, all five Lions who seemed to have a reasonable shot at being drafted heard their names called by Saturday afternoon.

The breakdown:

DE Yetur-Gross Matos, second round (38th overall), Carolina Panthers: Gross-Matos was seen going in as a late first-rounder. None of the historically deep wide receiver group went until the 12th pick. That crowded out the usually coveted edge pass rusher group except for Chase Young, considered the best player in the draft, who went No. 2 overall.

Gross-Matos was the second DE taken.

The Panthers allowed 29.4 points per game, second-worst in the league last year, and have a new, defensive-minded coach, Penn State grad Matt Ruhle. All seven Carolina picks were defenders.

Gross-Matos isn’t great yet. Given his size (6-6, 266) and athleticism, he could be.

WR K J Hamler, second round (46th overall), Denver Broncos: The Broncos came in determined to get help for QB Drew Lock, and at least in theory they did, taking Hamler despite grabbing Jerry Jeudy, the brilliant Alabama WR, in round one.

Denver has one quality veteran WR, Courtland Sutton, and gifted TE Noah Fant, who Penn State fans will remember from Iowa. Other than that, proven weapons are lacking. Good opportunity for Hamler here, it seems.

CB John Reid, fourth round (141st overall), Houston Texans: Reid is the first Penn State player drafted by ex-Penn State coach Bill O’Brien.

Like Hamler and Gross-Matos, Reid seems to have had good fortune in terms of team and need. The Texans released two starting CBs, Vernon Hargreaves and Johnathan Joseph, after the season.

Reid is athletic, smart, a hard worker with great intangibles. He can cover, but he’s undersized (5-10, 187), and thus struggles to win battles in tight spaces.

LB Cam Brown, sixth round (183rd overall), New York Giants: Brown joins college teammates Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley, and d-line coach Sean Spencer, in the Big Apple.

Brown is rangy (6-5, 233) and athletic, if not especially explosive. The key to his having an NFL career may be developing the ability to pass-cover tight ends and running backs, which he seems to have the pure mobility to do.

As Pro Football Focus puts it, “With Brown, you’re betting on his athletic traits translating at the next level, and that’s not a bad bet considering how fluid he is at his size.”

DT Robert Windsor, sixth round (193rd overall), Indianapolis Colts: Windsor was a middling Power Five recruit, but turned himself into a disruptive, energetic player. Recall his dominant performance in Penn State’s key road win at Iowa last fall.

He’s a bit of a tweener as an NFL prospect, perhaps not powerful enough at 6-5, 290 to be a roadblocking run-stopper or quick enough to thrive on the edge. He’s going to a good organization, though, led by head coach (and Cedar Crest Falcon) Frank Reich.