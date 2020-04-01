This was supposed to be the offseason of Bryan Strohl’s life.

Given the keys to Cocalico’s successful football program, while the Eagles are still basking in the glow of last November’s District Three Class 5A championship, Strohl was looking forward to a smooth transition into his new job as Cocalico’s head coach.

Instead, Gov. Tom Wolf has closed all schools indefinitely over coronavirus concerns. That means no classes. No open gyms. No weight room. And certainly no practicing pass patterns or doing blocking and tackling drills out on the football field for spring workouts.

“As a new head coach, you’re expecting to deal with some issues,” Strohl said. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

No longer around his sixth-grade classroom in Cocalico’s school district, or able to meet with his team on a daily basis for offseason drills, Strohl and his trusty staff have gotten creative, using apps like Band and Zoom to stay in touch with team members.

“We were able to give the kids workout material in the weight room literally as school was letting out on that last day,” Strohl said. “We gave them a home workout routine. We’re making sure they’re staying active with some kind of a structured workout.”

Band and Zoom are video-conferencing apps, where people can have virtual face-to-face meetings online.

“We’re able to communicate that way,” said Strohl, a longtime Cocalico assistant who succeeded coach Dave Gingrich. “Send them information, reminders, encouragement to stay active, things like that.”

Strohl, along with Cocalico strength coach Jon Good and Eagles’ assistant coach Mitch Shober, who is a big cross-fit fan, have devised different workout routines, like doing pull-ups from under a table, agility drills and doing dips between two chairs. Each workout represents a letter in the alphabet, and the players do the workout routine based on the letters in their name.

“We’re still stressing competition,” Strohl said. “So we’re doing a virtual competition through home workouts. We’ll have guys matchup to see who has the best times. Right now, they’ll never say that they don’t have enough time to workout.”

Two Cocalico players who would love to be working out in the weight room and out on the field right now are seniors Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm, who were selected to play in the Big 33 game. But that game, like everything else around the state, has been suspended indefinitely.

“It’s all just now kind of sinking in,” Strohl said. “I sat up in bed from like 9:30 until 12:30 the other night, just thinking about everything and wondering if we were even going to have spring ball. Everything is so up in the air right now.”

But despite the hiatus and the setbacks, Strohl and his staff continue to press on, so when the mandates are lifted, the Eagles can pick up right where they left off for that smooth transition Cocalico’s rookie skipper was looking forward to.

“The biggest thing is to embrace this as the new normal for now,” Strohl said. “Stay positive. Adapt. You can’t change the situation, so make the best of it. Find it within yourself to be disciplined, and definitely stay positive.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

