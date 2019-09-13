LEBANON — Donegal scored four first-half touchdowns and overcame two goal-line fumbles Friday to stay undefeated in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three play with a 35-24 win over Lebanon.
The Indians (3-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) added a touchdown in the third quarter on a Mason Ober (24 carries, 99 yards) 3-yard run to make it a three-score game. The Indians then fumbled the ball at the goal line in the third and fourth quarters, giving away chances to put the Cedars away.
In between, Lebanon (2-1, 2-2) drove 99 yards on 11 plays — capped by Isaiah Rodriguez's 27-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Bowers, cutting Donegal's lead to 35-24. Rodriguez finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns on 19 for 39 passing.
Turning point
Donegal trailed 8-7 after trading touchdowns with Lebanon on each team's opening possession. The Indians tallied three touchdowns on their next four possessions (they lost a fumble on the first play of the other drive) to build to a 28-8 lead. During the same stretch, Donegal's defense held the Cedars to just eight yards of total offense.
Star of the game
In Donegal's run-first offense, quarterback Trent Weaver isn't asked to throw the ball much, but he made the most of his chances against Lebanon, completing 8 of 9 attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns — second-quarter strikes to Jake Shoemaker (6 catches, 126 yards) and Garrett Blake.
Key statistic
Donegal intercepted Rodriguez twice in the fourth quarter, including one on the Cedars' first play from scrimmage after an 80-yard punt return touchdown was called back by Lebanon's block-in-the-back penalty.
Quotable
"I liked the effort in the first half, we gave up the big run right before halftime — that was unexpected. But we regrouped and won the game. It wasn't pretty," Donegal head coach Chad Risberg said.
Up next
Donegal hits the road for Ephrata next Friday, while Lebanon hosts Lancaster Catholic.