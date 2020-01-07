It was a pretty light night in L-L League girls’ basketball circles on Monday, with a crossover game and a pair of nonleague tilts. That’s it. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables, including a small change in this season’s L-L League playoff bracket. Read on …

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon Catholic 48, Harrisburg Christian 25 — Alyssa Loser splashed three 3-pointers and popped in 17 points, and the Beavers (7-5) bolted to a 24-12 halftime lead, and then went 12-5 in the third quarter to breeze past host HC. It was Lebanon Catholic’s fourth win in its last five games, and it gave coach Patti Hower her 751st career victory, as she now inches toward Lamar Kauffman’s L-L League mark of 764 coaching wins.

Biglerville 42, Annville-Cleona 36 — The Little Dutchmen made a spirited fourth-quarter comeback, but couldn’t catch the host Canners. Brittney Nye (season-high 15 points) and Josie Clay (season-high 10 points) paced A-C, which trailed 20-13 at the half before an 18-point fourth-quarter blitz. Alas, the Dutchmen (1-11) suffered their third straight setback.

Also Monday, in a Section 1-2 crossover clash, Manheim Township came up big on the glass and outdistanced Lebanon, in a battle of second-place squads. Here’s the game story …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

LEAGUE TWEAKS PLAYOFF BRACKET

The L-L League home office released its playoff brackets on Monday, and there was one small tweak: In the quarterfinal round, in the lower bracket, where the Section 2 champ takes on the Section 5 champ, the team with the better District 3 power ranking will get the home venue in that matchup. Other than that, it’s the same format as last year:

Thursday, Feb. 6 is the play-in round: Section 3 runner-up vs. Section 5 runner-up in a neutral gym, with the winner playing at the Section 1 champ in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8; and the Section 2 runner-up vs. the Section 4 runner-up in a neutral gym, with the winner playing at the Section 3 champ in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Also in the quarterfinal-round on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Section 2 champ will play the Section 5 champ in the gym of the team with the better power ranking; and the Section 4 champ will host the Section 1 runner-up.

The semifinals are Tuesday, Feb. 11 at a neutral site, and the title game is set for Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township. Lancaster Catholic is the back-to-back reigning champ.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Penn Manor at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Lebanon Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

* Cedar Crest and Hempfield are tied for first place in Section 1, so the winner there takes over sole possession of the lead. … Country Day, the league’s lone undefeated squad at 9-0, is a game ahead of Mennonite in the Section 5 derby, and Mennonite would tie it up with a victory. … Solanco and L-S have halved the last two section championships, and the Golden Mules are tied for first in Section 3 with Manheim Central. The Pioneers can throw a monkey wrench into the proceedings with a win. … Ephrata, the solo leader, and Warwick both bring modest 2-game winning streaks into their Section 2 clash; the Warriors stunned defending champ E-town 44-39 in OT last Friday, as the Section 2 race is already off to a crazy start.

