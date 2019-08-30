From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 2 prep for Friday’s games:

1. It’ll be out of the frying pan and into the fire for Conestoga Valley, which will be looking for a quick snap-back after a 19-13 home setback against Penn Manor last Friday, when the Buckskins lost three fumbles and couldn’t finish a couple of drives. CV also surrendered 176 yards through the air, as Comets’ QB Luke Braas went 16-for-28 with a pair of TD tosses, including the game-winner to Isaac Hostetter in the fourth quarter. Up next for CV’s defense is a New Oxford squad coming off a high-flying 38-7 victory over reigning D3-3A finalist Bermudian Springs. The Colonials lit up the airways in that one, with QB Brayden Long throwing for 325 yards with five big TD strikes — two to Abdul Janneh, who had 112 receiving yards. We’ll have our eyes peeled on the Bucks’ D-line to pressure Long, and for CV’s secondary — keyed by Derek Ulishney on the corner — to keep tabs on Janneh in the aerial department. CV will need an inspired D effort — and to cut down on turnovers — if the Bucks want a win against New Oxford.

2. Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin. That’s all you have to say, really. This is a bitter, bitter rivalry over Berks County way, and this game always sets the tone for both squads moving forward. And this game is now suddenly even more important for Mifflin, which suffered an 18-13 setback against fellow D3-5A competitor Cedar Cliff last Friday. Conversely, Wilson earned a huge Week 1 dub, dropping reigning D3-6A runner-up Central Dauphin by a 21-13 count, as the Bulldogs’ defense stood tall, yielding just 49 rushing yards against the Rams. Wilson’s rush D must be up to the challenge against the Mustangs’ run-heavy attack, which features bullish sophomore FB Nick Singleton and speedy vet QB Kolbie Reeser. Against Cedar Cliff, Singleton rumbled for 87 yards and a pair of TD runs, and Reeser passed for 54 yards and rushed for another 50. Two Wilson defenders to watch in this backyard scuffle: Linebackers Nate Hoekstra (2 tackles, 1 for a loss vs. CD) and Avanti Lockhart (5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack vs. CD) must swarm, keep Singleton contained and make Mifflin one-dimensional. Do so, and it could be a 2-0 getaway for Wilson.

3. The good news is that Solanco put up 35 points and hammered out 315 total yards last week vs. Northeastern York. The bad news: The Bobcats piled up 534 yards, including 328 on the ground, in a 55-35 victory over the Golden Mules. So it’s safe to say Solanco’s defense got plenty of reps in practice this week, gearing up for Friday’s trip to Kennard-Dale. The Rams are 1-0, compliments of a 55-6 triumph over Pequea Valley, when K-D piled up 338 rushing yards and 363 total yards against the re-tooling Braves. Solanco must be wary of hard-charging backs Wyatt McCleary (12-117, 9.8 yards per carry, 3 TD vs. PV) and A.J. Sharp (4-78, 19.5 yards per carry, 1 TD vs. PV), who are both breakaway threats. Seth Harnish, the Mules’ hit-man middle ‘backer, had 14 tackles — including 12 solo hits — plus a sack and a QB hurry against Northeastern, and Solanco will need him to do plenty of wrapping and tackling against K-D.

And in case you missed it, there were a pair of games on Thursday night: Annville-Cleona took care of Octorara in a Section 3 opener, and Cocalico topped Cedar Cliff in an intriguing nonleague matchup. Those stories are here:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage