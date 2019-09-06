From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Game Day, as the Week 3 matchups are teed up and ready to go, with 16 games on Friday night and a pair of nonleague clashes on Saturday afternoon. Here are a few notables setting you up for tonight’s games:

1. A first-place showdown at War Memorial in Ephrata, when the Mountaineers (1-0 L-L) welcome Annville-Cleona (1-0) for a Section 3 collision. Those two are tied with Donegal (1-0), Lancaster Catholic (1-0) and Lebanon (1-0) for the top spot. Yeah, it’s early. But with nine league games in the Section 3 schedule, every matchup is huge. So circle A-C at Ephrata for sure. Two players to watch when the Dutchmen and Mounts knock heads: We were anxious to see which A-C defender would step up after 400-tackle-man LB Gavin Stout graduated. The answer has been Dan Tobias, who has been swarming from his ‘backer spot with a team-best 24 sticks, including three tackles for losses. Tobias and the Dutchmen’s D must contain Ephrata QB Caden Keefer, who was up to his old dual-threat tricks last week, when he rushed for 61 yards and he also went 13-for-18 for 168 yards with three TD tosses through the air in the Mounts’ 57-18 romp over Northern Lebanon. And say hello to Ephrata freshman LB Andre Weidman. How’s this for a ninth-grade debut: In two games, Weidman has piled up a team-best 14 tackles, including five stops for losses with a sack and a pair of fumble recoveries. That’ll play. He also had a TD run against Northern Lebanon. Andre Weidman. Remember his name moving forward, won’t you.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

BONUS NUGGET: If we’ve told you once, we’ve told you a thousand times already this season that Cocalico senior Noah Palm is off to a sizzling start for the 2-0 Eagles. In eight quarters, he’s accounted for 10 touchdowns, with seven TD keepers, a TD pass (to Ronald Zahm), a 34-yard pick-6 interception return for another score, and the piece de resistance, a 90-yard fumble return for a TD last Thursday in Cocalico’s 43-14 triumph at Cedar Cliff. A few more fun Palm numbers: After completing 3-of-3 passes for 74 yards against Cedar Cliff, the University of New Hampshire recruit has now thrown for 1,576 yards in his prep career; Palm took some snaps at QB in his freshman season, and he’s been the full-time starter since the first game of his sophomore campaign. After torching Cedar Cliff for 194 rushing yards on 18 keepers — including a game-capping 78-yard TD sprint in the fourth quarter, when Zahm sprung him with a great downfield block — Palm is up to 2,892 career rushing yards. That leaves him just 108 yards shy of joining the 3,000-yard rushing club, and he’ll go for that on Friday when the Eagles host 0-2 Governor Mifflin. Palm also has 20 career passing scores, he has 55 career TD keepers, plus six interceptions and five fumble recovers from his safety spot, and tack on three D scores, and he has 78 career touchdowns for Cocalico. Not too shabby.

2. When Northern Lebanon visits Octorara on Friday, somebody is walking away with their first win this season, so both teams will be paying attention to detail when the Vikings and Braves lock horns. As mentioned the other day, Northern Lebanon’s offense took a big leap forward last week against Ephrata, when QB Ethan Borcky passed for 190 yards and a couple of scores, and RB Chase Bressler broke off a 63-yard TD run. So we’ll have our eyes on Octorara’s defense to make plays in this matchup — particularly in the secondary, where the Braves must keep tabs on Vikes’ playmakers like Nate Leedy-Reidel, Alex Folmer and Tyler Lewis in the passing game. Octorara DB Ryan Kernan has nine tackles and an interception, and safeties Jansen Schempp (12 tackles, including nine stops last week vs. Annville-Cleona) and Mike Trainor (7 tackles) can stop ball-carriers and pass-catchers in their tracks. And Octorara has four timely fumble recoveries already. The Braves’ opportunistic D against the Vikes’ improving O. There’s your matchup to watch when NL gasses up the bus and invades Atglen.

BONUS NUGGET: Two milestone coaching victories to pass along — Including last week's 24-14 win over Hempfield, Manheim Central is now 50-7 under skipper Dave Hahn. And Warwick coach Bob Locker inched closer to a really big milestone; including last week's 56-13 victory over Garden Spot, the Warriors have now won 90 games under Locker. And, as luck would have it, Hahn's Barons and Locker's Warriors will square off on Friday in Lititz.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. A tricky road trip for Conrad Weiser, which will bring a 0-2 record to Elizabethtown for a battle against an undefeated Bears’ outfit that put up some seriously crooked numbers in last week’s 47-32 victory over Dover, including a 307-yard, 4-TD night from sophomore QB Patrick Gilhool. The Scouts’ defense has been dinged for 331 yards a game in setbacks against Cocalico and Fleetwood. And now Weiser must find a way to curtail E-town’s piping-hot passing game. Enter the Moyer boys. Erik Moyer has been active from his safety spot for the Scouts with 12 tackles and a sack. And D-end Dalton Moyer has registered nine stops and he’s broken up a pass. But Weiser’s offense hasn’t found its rhythm just yet, and the Scouts have four giveaways and zero takeaways for a minus-4 turnover margin. That can’t happen against E-town, which is looking for a 3-0 start heading into next week’s Section 2 opener at Cocalico.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage