Here are the final L-L League football top rushers, passers and receivers through the 2019 season:

RUSHING YARDS

Trevor Porche, Annville-Cleona — 270 carries, 1,660 yards, 6.2 avg., 15 TD

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 186 carries, 1,627 yards, 8.8 avg., 35 TD

Nick Yannutz, Solanco — 244 carries, 1,619 yards, 6.6 avg., 14 TD

Braden Bohannon, Elco — 255 carries, 1,557 yards, 6.1 avg., 19 TD

Tyler Cruz, Cedar Crest — 237 carries, 1,316 yards, 5.6 avg., 19 TD

Colton Miller, Warwick — 257 carries, 1,314 yards, 5.1 avg., 30 TD

Jeff Harley, Lancaster Catholic — 143 carries, 1,260 yards, 8.8 avg., 19 TD

Bryan McKim, Lampeter-Strasburg — 156 carries, 1,211 yards, 7.8 avg., 16 TD

Joe Fox, Donegal — 150 carries, 1,020 yards, 6.8 avg., 11 TD

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 139 carries, 961 yards, 6.9 avg., 14 TD

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson — 153 carries, 939 yards, 6.1 avg., 18 TD

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 193 carries, 930 yards, 4.8 avg.,15 TD

Jaden Floyd, Manheim Township — 150 carries, 912 yards, 6.1 avg., 12 TD

Grady Unger, Solanco — 162 carries, 853 yards, 5.3 avg., 12 TD

Jansen Schempp, Octorara — 110 carries, 822 yards, 7.5 avg., 7 TD

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 115 carries, 773 yards, 6.7 avg., 4 TD

Alex Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 96 carries, 765 yards, 8.0 avg., 10 TD

Mason Lenart, Wilson — 64 carries, 760 yards, 11.9 avg., 6 TD

Junior Bours, Annville-Cleona — 148 carries, 738 yards, 5.0 avg., 19 TD

John Dykie, Garden Spot — 160 carries, 735 yards, 4.6 avg., 5 TD

Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg — 80 carries, 719 yards, 9.0 avg., 8 TD

Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley — 149 carries, 714 yards, 4.8 avg., 4 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 81 carries, 713 yards, 8.8 avg., 8 TD

PASSING YARDS

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 183-of-294 for 2,912 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT

Evan Simon, Manheim Central — 154-of-270 for 2,625 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT

Matt McCleary, Columbia — 170-of-306 for 2,580 yards, 32 TD, 12 INT

Harrison Kirk, Manheim Township — 152-of-244 for 2,467 yards, 24 TD, 5 INT

Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon — 172-of-301 for 2,155 yards, 18 TD, 8 INT

Bradley Stoltzfus, Conestoga Valley — 167-of-240 for 2,066 yards, 22 TD, 4 INT

Conner Nolt, Lampeter-Strasburg — 100-of-219 for 1,813 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT

Ethan Borcky, Northern Lebanon — 121-of-219 for 1,796 yards, 11 TD, 12 INT

Chris Danz, Cedar Crest — 102-of-202 for 1,672 yards, 15 TD, 9 INT

Caden Keefer, Ephrata — 110-of-156 for 1,578 yards, 18 TD, 7 INT

Kaleb Brown, Wilson — 107-of-173 for 1,430 yards, 23 TD, 7 INT

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 100-of-187 for 1,298 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT

Luke Braas, Penn Manor — 104-of-214 for 1,230 yards, 15 TD, 10 INT

Gavin Sullivan, Lancaster Catholic — 71-of-120 for 1,128 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 81-of-181 for 1,088 yards, 9 TD, 8 INT

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 48-of-76 for 1,014 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT

RECEPTIONS

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 74 catches for 1,095 yards, 14.8 avg., 9 TD

Colby Wagner, Manheim Central — 72 catches for 1,409 yards, 19.6 avg., 12 TD

Conor Adams, Warwick — 66 catches for 1,042 yards, 15.8 avg., 8 TD

Ryan Redding, Columbia — 66 catches for 1,027 yards, 15.6 avg., 13 TD

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 58 catches for 951 yards, 16.4 avg., 13 TD

Zach Fisher, Conestoga Valley — 48 catches for 739 yards, 15.4 avg., 10 TD

Derek Ulishney, Conestoga Valley — 48 catches for 524 yards, 10.9 avg., 5 TD

Cole Rice, Elizabethtown — 46 catches for 825 yards, 17.9 avg., 6 TD

Darnell Tucker, Columbia — 44 catches for 630 yards, 14.3 avg., 7 TD

Nate Leedy-Reidel, Northern Lebanon — 43 catches for 765 yards, 17.8 avg., 6 TD

Ben Wagner, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 676 yards, 16.1 avg., 7 TD

Cole Miller, Cedar Crest — 40 catches for 704 yards, 17.6 avg., 7 TD

Brett Benjamin, Manheim Township — 37 catches for 469 yards, 12.7 avg., 3 TD

Cole Hitz, Elizabethtown — 34 catches for 343 yards, 10.1 avg., 3 TD

Alex Folmer, Northern Lebanon — 33 catches for 367 yards, 11.1 avg., 2 TD

Jake Shoemaker, Donegal — 33 catches for 592 yards, 17.9 avg., 10 TD

Ethan Good, Garden Spot — 30 catches for 602 yards, 17.2 avg., 3 TD

Josh Gibson, Penn Manor — 30 catches for 331 yards, 11.0 avg., 6 TD

