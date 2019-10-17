District Three released the final field hockey power rankings Wednesday night and 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams have clinched a spot in the postseason.
Area teams will compete in all three classifications, with three squads in Class 3A, four in 2A and three in 1A. Northern Lebanon boasts the L-L's highest seed, sitting at No. 3 in 1A. Penn Manor, last year's runner-up, leads the way at No. 4 in 3A, while five-time defending 2A champion Donegal holds the ninth seed behind No. 6 Manheim Central and No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg.
District brackets will be released on Friday, with opening round of the championships scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23. The top four teams in Class 3A and the top two in 1A will have a first round bye.
See which local teams qualified and where all of the L-L teams finished in the official rankings below. Click here to view the full power rankings.
Class 3A
Number of qualifiers: 12 (Top 11 teams from the power rankings plus the District Six champion)
Top team: Lower Dauphin (record: 15-0-2, rating: 0.799165)
Local qualifiers: No. 4 Penn Manor (14-3, 0.726344), No. 7 Conestoga Valley (13-4, 0.688763), No. 8 Manheim Township (11-6, 0.672970).
Knocked out: No. 12 Warwick (8-8, 0.589793). With District 3 and District 6 combining for a PIAA sub-region in Class 3A, the District 6 champion gets the 12th and final playoff berth.
Mifflin County (10-8) and State College (6-11) will face off for the District 6 title at Juniata College Thursday at 6 p.m.
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Hempfield (5-12, 0.470786), No. 20 McCaskey (5-13, 0.380738), No. 22 Cedar Crest (1-17, 0.322415), No. 23 Lebanon (3-11-2, 0.317609).
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 4
Class 2A
Number of qualifiers: 16
Top team: Palmyra (record: 15-3, rating: 0.764649)
Local qualifiers: No. 6 Manheim Central (13-4-1, 0.660868), No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4-1, 0.631003), No. 9 Donegal (0.625490), No. 16 Cocalico (10-8, 0.525276).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Ephrata (6-12, 0.467529), No. 19 Garden Spot (8-10, 0.467187), No. 20 Elizabethtown (7-11, 0.455448), No. 28 Solanco (4-14, 0.369930).
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 6
Class 1A
Number of qualifiers: 14
Top team: Greenwood (record: 14-1-2, rating: 0.738013)
Local qualifiers: No. 3 Northern Lebanon (17-0-1, 0.716370), No. 9 Elco (11-4-1, 0.561429), No. 12 Annville-Cleona (10-3-3, 0.547101).
Local teams on the outside: No. 16 Lancaster Mennonite (8-8, 0.459120), No. 19 Lancaster Country Day (7-9-1, 0.400434), No. 26 Octorara (6-12, 0.382208), No. 25 Lancaster Catholic (3-14, 0.301617).
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 5