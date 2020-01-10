The return of the FIH Pro League is mere hours away.
The 2020 season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 11 with China hosting defending champion the Netherlands, while the U.S. women's field hockey team will host the top-ranked squad in its opener in two weeks.
Just like in its inaugural season, the Pro League features eight women's squads — and a separate eight-team men's league — that meet twice over the span of six months. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) did institute two major changes for the new season, however.
Unlike in 2019 one country will host both games over the span of a weekend instead of the matchups being played as home-and-away series over the course of the year. The visiting squad in this year's series will host the games during the 2021 season. The FIH also eliminated the year-end Grand Final, which featured the top four scoring teams. Instead, the team with the most points at the end of the regular season will be declared the champion.
A young Team USA struggled last year, only accumulating seven points in 16 games. The season started promisingly, with a 2-2 tie against Argentina, but Las Leonas picked up the bonus point with the shootout win.
Team USA finished with three ties, beating Belgium 5-4 in a March shootout. The Americans' lone win in a 3-1 victory over China at Spooky Nook Sports in May.
This season, Team USA will host all eight of its home games at the University of North Carolina's Karen Shelton Stadium after the field at the Nook failed to meet the newest FIH standards.
The 13th-ranked Americans will host No. 1 the Netherlands in their opener on Friday, Jan. 24 before game two of the series that Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 2 p.m.
Team USA will spend the next month on the road, facing No. 3 Argentina on Feb. 7-8 and then heading to No. 6 New Zealand for Valentine's Day. After a month off, the U.S. will return to UNC to host No. 10 China April 10-11 and No. 2 Australia May 2-3. The squad will then travel to No. 12 Belgium and No. 5 Great Britain before finished the regular season at home against No. 4 Germany June 5-7.
The entire Pro League season will be streamed online by Bleacher Report Live. Fans can purchase on game or monthly or yearly passes.
View the full women's Pro League schedule here.