The U.S. women's field hockey team is ready to return to action.
Almost two weeks after opening the FIH Pro League season, Team USA starts a four-game road trip in Buenos Aires, Argentina this weekend. The U.S. will play the third-ranked Las Leonas on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8, with both games scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern.
Here's a closer look at the matchup.
About the opponent
Argentina finished fourth in the inaugural Pro League season, reaching the Grand Final, but suffering shootout losses to Australia in the semifinals and Germany in the bronze medal game.
Las Leonas rebounded by winning gold at the Pan American Games, securing a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA settled for bronze at the tournament.
Argentina returns the majority of its roster from the last Pro League season, including five players who have reached 250 international caps. Leading the way are Noel Barrionuevo (333) and Carla Rebecchi (313), who returned to the team last year after a three-year absence and was recognized as a nominee for 2019 FIH Player of the Year.
The roster also features Julieta Jankunas, who was nominated for 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year and led Argentina with five goals last season.
Head-to-head
Argentina and Team USA have met 24 times since 2013, with Las Leonas outscoring the Americans 53-24. They also hold a 15-4 lead in the series, with the other five games ending in draws, and haven't lost to the U.S. since dropping a 2-1 decision in the opening game of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The teams met twice in the last Pro League season, with the opening game in Argentina ending in a 2-2 tie before Las Leonas earned the extra point with a shootout victory.
Donegal graduate Mackenzie Allessie got Team USA on the board in the first quarter and Lauren Moyer doubled the advantage in the 25th minute, but Argentina rallied back to erase a the deficit in the fourth quarter. Rebecchi scored just 27 seconds into the final period before Delfina Merino deflected the equalizer into the back of the net on a penalty corner.
The score remained tied after the first round of shootouts, but Team USA missed its next three attempts and Lucina von deer Heyde netted the game-winner for Argentina.
Three months later, Argentina picked up a 4-0 win at Spooky Nook Sports. Augustina Albertarrio made it a 1-0 game at the half before Rebecchi's drag flick in the third quarter and two goals from Victoria Granatto in the fourth quarter.
Pro League results
The game is Argentina's first this season, while Team USA looks to avenge last month's 9-0 opening loss to the Netherlands.
The U.S. defense slowed the top-ranked Oranje in the first half, but the host team broke through in the second, scoring five goals in the fourth quarter. Felice Albers, who was named Player of the Match, and Lidewij Welten each had a hat trick for the Netherlands.
Read the full game recap here and watch highlights below.
FIH rankings
After the loss to the Netherlands, Team USA dropped a spot in the world rankings, falling to No. 14.
The FIH instituted a new match-based ranking system at the beginning of the year instead of the previous tournament-based system. Teams will now gain or lose points based on the outcome of each game, with victories over higher ranked squads — or losses to lower ranked teams — being worth more points. Rankings can now change during the season instead of solely being updated at the end of the year or following major tournaments.
How to watch
Both games will be streamed online by Bleacher Report Live.
The website will broadcast the entire FIH Pro League season, with a charge of $2.99 per match. Monthly and annual passes are also available.
Up next
Team USA heads to No. 6 New Zealand next weekend for games Feb. 14-15, while Argentina will host the Netherlands Feb. 15-16.