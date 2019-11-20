While the U.S. women's field hockey team will continue to train at Spooky Nook Sports, the facility won't be hosting international competition anytime soon.
Following the announcement of the 2020 Pro League schedule, in which Team USA will play its home games at the University of North Carolina, the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) confirmed that the move was due to poor field conditions.
“At the end of the first season of the Pro League, the FIH made a review of all venues used and Spooky Nook Sports did not meet our expectations for a competition of that level,” said Nicolas Maingot, FIH Senior Communications Manager. “Therefore, together with USA Field Hockey, we have opted for another venue for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League season.”
Spooky Nook hosted seven Pro League games last season, but its conditions have come under question after a petition from USA Field Hockey athletes called the field “unusable” and “unsafe.”
“FIH comments on Spooky Nook Sports did include a reference to the stability of camera positions, which was not good enough for the required broadcast production quality, but not to safety,” Maingot said.
While the field is still playable, Spooky Nook officials confirmed to LNP on Tuesday that the turf failed to meet newly instituted FIH standards and will be replaced, though the project has yet to be scheduled.
USA Field Hockey did not respond to requests for comment.