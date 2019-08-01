The U.S. men's field hockey team battled Thursday afternoon, but could not overcome an early deficit.

Gordon Johnston turned two corners into a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and FIH No. 10 Canada added goals in the second and third quarters to claim a 4-0 pool play victory at the Pan American Games.

With the loss, Team USA drops to 1-1 at the tournament and into second place in Pool B behind Canada with one game left before the crossover games.

In that final match, the U.S. will face No. 32 Mexico, an 8-2 winner over Peru, Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Both Team USA and Mexico have earned three points in two games, but the U.S. currently holds the advantage in goal differential (+12).

Canada took control at the opening whistle on Thursday and worked the ball into the circle to earn consecutive penalty corners three minutes into the game. While Kei Kaeppeler blocked the Canadians' first attempt, Johnston made sure the second one counted, sending a drag flick into the upper left corner of the cage.

Johnston sent another drag flick into the back of the net in the final four minutes of the period before Mark Pearson got the final touch on Brandon Pereira's hard hit into the circle for a 3-0 lead in the 18th minute.

No. 23 Team USA tried to shift the momentum, earning a corner just a minute later, but Aki Kaeppeler's drag was blocked by the Canadian flyer. Pat Harris tried to spark the U.S. offense as the final minute ticked off the clock, but his shot from the right side was deflected high over the end line.

The Americans picked up right where they left off in the third quarter, earning three consecutive corners just one minute after play resumed. Yet again, however, Aki Kaeppeler's drag flicks were stopped, first by the defense and then by Canadian goalie David Carter.

Carter held strong two minutes later as Deegan Huisman and Johnny Orozco made their way down field for a two-on-one with the goalie. The Canadian defense recovered, stepping in to block Orozco's second attempt and deflect the ball out of bounds.

Instead, it would be Canada adding another goal in the third quarter. This time, quick passing got the ball down to Jamie Wallace for the reverse in the 37th minute. James Kirkpatrick dove for the tip in and the 4-0 Canadian lead.

U.S. goalie Jonathan Klages prevented Canada from adding to its lead, stopping a pair of corners in the third quarter and two more in the fourth, including a diving save early in the final period.

Team USA continued to earn corners, including consecutive chances in the final five seconds of the game. Sean Cicchi's sweep on both attempts, however, were stopped by the defense.