After being shutout and suffering its first loss at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex on Thursday, the U.S. men's field hockey team got its offensive attack going again on Saturday.
Alberto Montilla scored twice and Team USA netted four goals in the second half to secure a 5-1 win over Mexico in the final pool play matchup at the Pan American Games.
The U.S. finishes second in Pool B with a record of 2-1 behind Canada and will play No. 69 Cuba (1-2), the third-place team from Pool A, in the quarterfinals Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern.
“We knew Mexico was going to come out hard and fast, which they did,” Team USA's Tyler Sundeen told the Pan American Hockey Federation. “We responded decently well after the first quarter, it was a little slow, but I think we defended well and then we started playing our offense a little bit better. We kind of built into it throughout the game.”
Both offenses were frustrated in a defensive first half. In the game, Mexico managed just two shots and one corner to Team USA's seven shots and two corners.
The first quarter ended without a score as the Americans were unable to capitalize on a yellow card to Mexico's Juan Sosa. They came close early in the period as Aki Kaeppeler intercepted a Mexican pass and sent the ball down field to Deegan Huisman. The striker threaded a pass to Christian DeAngelis, but he couldn't control it.
FIH No. 24 Team USA would finally get on the board with five minutes left in the half as Kaeppeler found Montilla inside the circle for a backhander into the bottom right corner of the cage. The Americans tried to double their advantage in the final minute of the period, but Sundeen's backhander was saved by Mexican goalie Jose Hernandez.
Instead, it was No. 32 Mexico added the game's next goal, finding the equalizer in the 41st minute of play. A long pass from the backfield got the ball to David Terminel, who ripped a hard shot into the bottom left corner of the cage.
The tie would only last for a minute, however, as Team USA answered back with two goals in the span of two minutes.
On the counter attack after Mexico's goal, the U.S. used quick passes to get the ball ahead to Sean Cicchi. His backhander would be saved by a diving Hernandez, but Sundeen corralled the rebound and sent the ball into the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
With just over two minutes left in the period, Pat Harris added his name to the scoresheet, sending a hard-hit ball into the left corner of the backboard for a 3-1 U.S. advantage.
Team USA made the most of a Mexican green card in the 53rd minute, adding the game's final two goals with a one-player advantage.
As Ruben Martinez left the field after the penalty, the Americans lined up for their second corner and Kaeppeler buried his drag flick to make it a three-goal game. They were back at it a minute later, working the ball down the right side of the field and into the circle. DeAngelis found Montilla for the tap in and his second goal to put the game out of reach.
Despite the deficit, Mexico continued to attack. Finding a gap in the defense, Mexico got the ball to the other end and sent a cross skimming the goalmouth, but couldn't come up with a connection before the final horn sounded.