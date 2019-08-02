Mackenzie Allessie made the most of her first Pan American Games start on Friday.
The Donegal graduate scored four goals, including a hat trick in the third quarter, to lead the U.S. women's field hockey team to an 8-0 pool play win over host Peru at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex.
With the win, Team USA finishes first in Pool B with a 3-0 record. The Americans will now face the fourth-place team from Pool A, Cuba (0-3), in the quarterfinals Sunday at 6:15 p.m. Eastern.
FIH No. 13 Team USA controlled Friday's game from the opening whistle, with Allessie taking the game's first shot. Breaking up a pass attempt for Peru, Margaux Paolino pushed the ball up to Allessie on the left side. The midfielder's shot, however, went clanging off the far post.
The Americans finally cracked the scoreboard on their second of four corners in the first quarter. Ali Froede sent a sweep toward the cage, where Lauren Moyer made the redirection 8:09 into the match.
Peru's defense did its best to slow Team USA in the second quarter, with goalie Chiara Conetta saving two corners, swatting away a shot from Linnea Gonzales and stopping Allessie on a one-on-one, but the Americans would score twice in the final minute of the half.
Danielle Grega capitalized on a scramble in front of the cage to double the U.S. lead with 1:04 left on the clock. Forty-four seconds later, Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley found Erin Matson at the top of the circle. The midfielder created enough space between her and the defense to fire a laser through Conetta's legs for the 3-0 advantage.
The third quarter was all Allessie, who scored twice in the span of two minutes – on nearly identical plays.
Two minutes into the period, Allessie worked her way through the defense before sending a reverse over the goalie. The second time, she bested three defenders before lifting the ball into the top of the net.
The hat trick came in the final five minutes as Ali Froede took the ball up field. The defender shifted the ball back to Paolino on the right side. The pass then went to Allessie at the top of the circle, where she split a pair of defenders and swept a reverse into the goal.
Allessie netted her final tally three minutes into the fourth quarter, tying her for the second-most goals scored in the tournament. Argentina's Noel Barrionuevo and Carla Rebecchi and Chile's Manuela Urroz lead the way with five goals each.
Team USA had its next two corners stopped, but captain Kat Sharkey found the backboard on the squad's 12th and final attempt, putting the game away with an 8-0 score and just one minute to play.
While the U.S. offense pressured throughout the game, No. 38 Peru struggled to make any progress with the ball. Caitlin Van Sickle and Team USA's defense prevented the host nation from successfully crossing the 25-yard-line for most of the day and held Peru without a corner or a shot in the game.