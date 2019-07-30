There was no stopping the U.S. offense on Tuesday.
Deegan Huisman scored five goals, finishing his hat trick in the first quarter, and four others each added two goals as the U.S. men's field hockey team powered past host Peru 16-0 in the Pan American Games opener.
The Americans scored seven goals in the first quarter, including three in the first 2:49 at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex.
Aki Kaeppeler scored the only goal Team USA would need with a drag flick on a corner 1:17 into the game. FIH No. 55 Peru immediately turned the ball over and Pat Harris's backhander doubled the U.S. lead just 38 seconds after the first tally.
Huisman sent Kei Kaeppeler's initial shot into the goal for his first goal 2:49 into the game. He also added a backhander into the top of the cage in the 10th minute, ten seconds before working a give-and-go with Michael Barminski and depositing the ball into the lower left corner of the cage for the hat trick.
Sean Cicchi turned a corner into a goal in the sixth minute and Barminski found Alberto Montilla for the backhander to close out the 7-0 first quarter.
Peru's defense tightened up in the second quarter, as goalie Felix Mafferetti stopped a pair of shots in a scramble in front of the cage and turned away a penalty corner. No. 23 Team USA would add another goal before halftime, however, as Cicchi and Paul Singh worked a give-and-go and Cicchi sent a backhander into the net.
The host nation got its first real opportunity at the end of the period, speeding off on a breakaway into the circle, but U.S. goalie Jonathan Klages stepped up to clear the ball.
Singh scored both of his goals in the third quarter, needing just 23 seconds to open the second-half scoring before taking the ball with just seven seconds left on the clock, spinning away from a defender and firing a low backhander into the goal.
Montilla also added his second goal of the game in the third, slipping a rebound past the diving Mafferetti.
Peru changed goalies in the fourth quarter, bringing in Guillermo Power, but the U.S. added five more goals before the final whistle.
Johnny Orozco scored on a backhander just 33 seconds into the period before quick passing down field led to goals from Huisman and Tom Barratt two minutes apart. Aki Kaeppeler got into the scoring frenzy on a penalty corner in the 51st minute before Christian DeAngelis found Huisman, who lofted the ball over Power in the 55th minute.
Peru got its best look at the goal in the final two minutes of play. Fabrizio Corno earned the squad's first corner of the game, but Klages stopped the drag flick and cleared the ball.
Team USA continues pool play at the Pan Am Games on Thursday against No. 10 Canada, a 5-1 winner over Mexico, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The game will not be live streamed.