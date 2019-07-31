The U.S. women's field hockey team overcame a late deficit on Wednesday, scoring four unanswered goals in the final 11 minutes of play to rally for a 4-2 victory over Chile at the Pan American Games.
FIH No. 15 Chile capitalized on corners in the first and third quarters, but couldn't hold on for the shutout as Erin Matson and Lauren Moyer each netted their second goals of the tournament and Ali Froede and Kat Sharkey added the final two tallies.
“I think we had a lot of positives and negatives throughout the game,” Sharkey told the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF). “I think our connections on the ball really wavered at times, but I think we're really proud of how we continued to fight and we didn't let that belief fall away. We knew that if we just kept doing what we were doing, we were going to find a way to get the ball in the cage.”
Both teams traded chances in the first quarter, with No. 13 Team USA taking aim first. Donegal graduate Mackenzie Allessie earned a penalty corner 3:50 into the game, but consecutive U.S. attempts were turned away by Chilean goalie Claudia Schuler.
Chile found the back of the net with less than four minutes left in the period at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex in Lima, Peru. While Fernanda Villagran's shot was saved by U.S. goalie Kelsey Bing, Maria de las Heras scooped up the rebound by the right post for the 1-0 lead.
Strong defensive play on both sides kept play between the 25-yard-lines for the next 25 minutes until Chile doubled its led in the third quarter. Villagran again took the initial shot on Chile's corner 5:38 into the period, but this time it was Manuela Urroz Richter with the deflection into the back of the net.
Each team would have another corner opportunity stopped before Team USA broke up the shutout.
On a long hit 4:23 into the final period, Casey Umstead and Linnea Gonzales worked a give-and-go before a hard hit into the circle. The ball deflected off of Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley and over to Matson for the backhander.
Team USA tied the game just 45 seconds later as Matson found Moyer for the final touch.
“We made a joke about it because everyone was like I don't know what changed but we all just had a lot of energy and sort of got mad,” Matson told the PAHF of the scoring surge. “So we were like, there's no fear, let's just keep going.”
The Americans added two more goals on corners in the final eight minutes of play, the first coming after Allessie split a pair of defenders to earn the penalty. Froede swept what proved to be the game-winner toward the cage and it deflected in off a defender with 7:45 left to play.
Three minutes later, Sharkey sent the game's final corner into the back of the net.
Team USA is now 2-0 at the Pan Am Games heading into the final pool play game against No. 38 Peru Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern. The competition will then shift to the crossover games on Sunday with a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and a chance at Team USA's third straight Pan Am gold, on the line.