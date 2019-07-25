For the first time in history, a field hockey player will serve as Team USA's flag bearer at the Pan American Games.
Kat Sharkey, captain of the U.S. women's field hockey team, was chosen to receive the honor by fellow Team USA members, it was announced on Thursday. The 2019 Pan American Games will be held in Lima, Peru July 26-August 11, with Sharkey leading Team USA into the opening ceremony on July 26.
“I am very honored to be selected as the flag bearer for Team USA at the opening ceremony,” Sharkey said via a team release. “There are so many amazing athletes here in Peru and to be able to represent Team USA as the flag bearer is an amazing feeling.”
Competition at the Pan Am Games will feature 6,700 athletes across 39 sports and 61 disciplines, with 22 of those disciplines serving as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — including both the men's and women's field hockey tournaments.
The U.S. women will be looking for a three-peat in Peru after winning field hockey gold at the last two Pan Am Games. Both of those victories came over Argentina, which will be competing in Pool A against Canada, Uruguay and Cuba. Team USA will face Pool B foes Mexico, Chile and Peru.
Despite leading Team USA with 166 international caps, Sharkey will be making her first Pan Am Games appearance this year after missing the 2015 Games due to injury. The captain was one of 18 players (including two alternates) named to the roster for this year's tournament, including Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley and Donegal graduate Mackenzie Allessie.
The U.S. women will open Pan Am competition against Mexico on Monday, July 29 at 3 p.m., while the U.S. men start pool play against host Peru on Tuesday, July 30 at 5 p.m.
Team USA will also feature a third Lancaster County resident as 15-year-old archer Casey Kaufhold competes in the women's recurve division.
U.S. Pan American Team Flag Bearers
1951 — Miguel de Capriles, Fencing
1955 — Unknown
1959 — Unknown
1963 — Unknown
1967 — Don Schollander, Swimming
1971 — Linda Metheny, Gymnastics
1975 — Lones Wigger, Shooting
1979 — Ann Meyers, Basketball
1983 — Denise Curry, Basketball
1987 — Jim Abbott, Baseball
1991 — Jim Schreiner, Canoe/Kayak
1995 — Peter Westbrook, Fencing
1999 — Karen Smyers, Triathlon
2003 — Carl Eichenlaub, Sailing
2007 — Danielle Scott-Arruda, Volleyball
2011 — Jason Read, Rowing
2015 — Kim Rhode, Shooting
2019 — Kathleen Sharkey, Field Hockey