After a disappointing finish at the FIH Pro League, the U.S. women’s field hockey team made sure to open the Pan American Games with a bang on Monday.
Team USA broke out for four goals in the third quarter, including three tallies in the span of three minutes, to roll past Mexico 5-0 in pool play at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex in Lima, Peru.
While FIH No. 30 Mexico struggled offensively in the beginning of the game, not getting the ball across midfield until the final minute of the first quarter, the defense stepped up against No. 13 Team USA.
Captain Kat Sharkey took the first shot for the Americans and took aim for their first of two corners in the sixth minute of play, but both were turned away. Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley fired on goal five minutes later, but saw her shot saved by Mexico goalie Jesus Castillo.
The U.S. rattled off five more corners in the period, including four consecutive attempts in the 13th minute, but could not crack Castillo and the Mexican defense.
“Mexico came out strong. We knew they were going to kind of be all over us defensively and pack it into the circle and I thought they did that really well in the first half,” U.S. defender Caitlin Van Sickle told the FIH. “Then we started going around and sort of using the width, which played to our advantage. We tried to be as patient as possible, because we were getting a lot of chances in the beginning but it wasn’t necessarily going our way.”
Mexico would open the second quarter on the attack, but it would be Team USA finally finding its rhythm.
On the Americans’ eighth corner of the game, Ali Froede sent a sweep toward the cage that was deflected into the net by Danielle Grega to send the U.S. into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
They kept the momentum going in the third quarter, earning consecutive corners in the 34th minute. Sharkey sent the second attempt toward the right post, where Amanda Magadan was waiting for the tip.
Mexico tried to counterattack, but Grega scooped up the ball and sent it forward to Anna Dessoye, who pushed it toward the goal. After a scramble in front of the cage, the ball bounced off Castillo and out to Lauren Moyer for the tally.
A minute later, Erin Matson lofted Team USA’s 13th corner over Castillo for the 4-0 lead.
The U.S. continued on the attack, trying to get the ball to Moyer inside the circle, but a push from behind earned a penalty stroke. Hoffman easily buried it into the corner of the cage.
Team USA continues pool play on Wednesday against FIH No. 15 Chile, a 13-0 winner over Peru, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The game will not be livestreamed.