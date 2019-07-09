As the U.S. women's field hockey team tries to secure a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a pair of former Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts will take the field in Peru.
Warwick's Alyssa Manley and Donegal's Mackenzie Allessie headline Team USA's 16-player roster for the Pan American Games, which was announced on Tuesday.
Competition at the two-week tournament, which will be held at the Centro Deportivo de Villa Maria del Triunfo in Lima, starts on July 29 and culminates with the medal round on August 10. Both the U.S. women and the U.S. men will participate in the eight-team tournament, with the winning squads qualifying for next year's Summer Games.
“Picking 16 athletes was extremely difficult this time,” U.S. women's coach Janneke Schopman said via a team release. “We have a great group of players who work hard to improve as individuals and as a team. In the end, I had to make a choice, but I see our team as a group of 27, not just the 16 or 18 players that are going to compete. The next weeks of preparation will be important for us as a group to get the last details right and I am looking forward to see us compete in Lima!”
Schopman had the ability to evaluate each member of Team USA over the past six months as the squad competed in the inaugural season of the FIH Pro League. Just like in the Pro League, the Americans bring a young team into the Pan Am Games, with just three players with more than 100 international caps — and only Manley having previously played in the tournament.
The defender (114 caps) competed at the 2015 Pan Am Games in her first year with Team USA. Current U.S. captain and striker Kat Sharkey (166 caps) was initially selected to the roster, but could not play due to injury, while defender Caitlin Van Sickle (138 caps) was an alternate four years ago.
Only five other members the U.S. roster have earned more than 50 caps, while Allessie leads a group of six players with 21 or fewer caps.
Allessie, who enters the Pan Am Games having played in 17 international games, was named to the national team in December. The midfielder scored two goals in 15 Pro League games, tying her for third overall on the team.
"I think she's going to be a very good player in the future," Schopman said of Allessie after hosting New Zealand in a June Pro League game. "She's a great player, she's super talented, but I think she has to learn, now other teams know her — people start to notice you so you have to adapt your play."
"But I'm super happy with her progress," Schopman continued. "She's smart, she wants to learn and it's just been a pleasure having her on the field and it's exciting to see her growth."
Rounding out Team USA's roster for the Pan Am Games are defenders Ali Froede, Casey Umstead and Julia Young and midfielders Anna Dessoye, Linnea Gonzales, Danielle Grega, Ashley Hoffman, Amanda Magadan, Erin Matson and Lauren Moyer. Margaux Paolino was chosen as a striker and Kelsey Bing, whose play stood out during the Pro League, was selected in goal.
Midfielder Alyssa Parker and goalie Kealsie Robles were named alternates.
FIH No. 13 Team USA will compete in Pool B at the Pan Am Games, opening play against No. 29 Mexico on Monday, July 29 before facing No. 15 Chile on July 31 and No. 38 Peru on August 2. No. 3 Argentina, No. 18 Canada, No. 25 Uruguay and No. 63 Cuba will compete in Pool A.
The U.S. women will be playing for their third-straight Pan Am gold in Peru after beating Argentina in both 2011 and 2015. Las Leonas won the previous six Pan Am Games, with Team USA taking home silver in five of those tournaments and bronze in 1991.
•••
2019 Pan American Games Roster
Defenders
Ali Froede (81 caps)
Alyssa Manley (114 caps)
Casey Umstead (15 caps)
Caitlin Van Sickle (138 caps)
Julia Young (44 caps)
Goalie
Kelsey Bing (14 caps)
Midfielders
Mackenzie Allessie (17 caps)
Anna Dessoye (44 caps)
Linnea Gonzales (18 caps)
Danielle Grega (18 caps)
Ashley Hoffman (58 caps)
Amanda Magadan (67 caps)
Erin Matson (54 caps)
Lauren Moyer (63 caps)
Strikers
Margaux Paolino (21 caps)
Kat Sharkey (166 caps)
Alternates
Alyssa Parker (midfielder, 37 caps)
Kealsie Robles (goalie, 6 caps)