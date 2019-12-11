Twelve field hockey players with Lancaster County ties were recognized on Wednesday as the National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its college All-American teams.
In all, 128 student-athletes were selected across all three divisions, with locals earning four spots in each division.
Division I
Donegal graduate Rachel Robinson earned the area’s only first team selection. As a junior, the Virginia midfielder started all 23 games and had five goals and four assists, including the lone goal in the Cavaliers’ NCAA semifinal loss to Princeton.
Three former Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts were named to the third team including Donegal’s Mackenzie Allessie, Penn Manor’s Emma DeBerdine and Manheim Central’s Jillian Wolgemuth.
In her freshman season, Allessie led Ohio State with 16 goals and 37 points. DeBerdine had seven goals and five assists for Maryland, while starting all 21 games as a freshman.
Wolgemuth started all 21 games for Duke, helping the defense post seven shutouts and a 1.13 goals-against average and adding a goal and an assist as a senior.
Division II
Three seniors earned first team selections, including Shippensburg defender Mikayla Cheney. The Conestoga Valley graduate earned her second straight honor after helping the Raiders post five shutouts and finish eighth nationally in goals-against average (1.13).
A three-time selection, Kutztown midfielder Mackenzie Furhman had six goals and a team-high eight assists, good for fifth in the PSAC. The Manheim Township graduate finished her career tied for third in program history with 28 assists.
Millersville forward Erica Tarsi also earned her third selection after tallying 10 goals and six assists. The forward finished third all-time in goals (40) and points (100) and is one of just three players in program history to lead the squad in goals three times.
Tarsi’s Marauder teammate Hannah Brown was named to the second team. A sophomore midfielder from Penn Manor, Brown totaled six goals and two assists and played 883 minutes, third-most not counting goalies.
Division III
NCAA runner-up F&M led the way with four players selected, including first team honors for defender Melissa Gula and forward Lily Mynott.
Gula was also named Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NFHCA South Region Player of the Year while contributing to a Diplomats defense that ranked 13th nationally in goals-against average and tallying five goals and six assists as a senior. As a junior, Mynott set single-season program records with 30 goals and 65 points.
Erin Coverdale, a senior forward who leads F&M in career goals (56) and points (136), and Christina Seery, a junior goalie who posted 10 shutouts and a 0.80 goals-against average, were named to the second team.