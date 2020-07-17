This was supposed to be a unique and special golfing summer for Chris Fieger.

The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled a lot of that, but Fieger created a memory at Overlook on Friday, with a 3-under par 67 that was good for a one-shot win in the Lanco Toyota Open.

Fieger, 57, who also won the Open in 2016, is a four-time Lanco Player of the Year and is believed to be the oldest winner in the event’s 47-year history.

He beat Richard Riva, a recent St. Joseph’s University graduate, by one shot, and professional David Denlinger and IUP sophomore-to-be Shaun Fedor by two.

Heading into the year, Fieger had earned an enviable 2020 tournament schedule. In 2019, he won the Golf Association of Philadelphia Senior Amateur, qualified for the United States Golf Association Senior Am and reached the match-play portion.

As a result, he was exempt for this year’s British Senior Amateur, in England, and was planning to make the trip before the pandemic pushed the event from May to September and made overseas travel dicey. The USGA senior and state senior match play and some other elite things were on the docket until the coronavirus intervened.

“I’m just happy to be playing,’’ Fieger said. “I want to play in as many tournaments as I can.’’

Fieger played early in the day, kicked himself for a pulled and bunkered wedge that led to a bogey at the 18th hole, and then settled in to see if his score would hold up.

“I’m surprised 67 won,’’ Fieger said. “I was wishing I could have that shot at 18 back. It was a long wait, especially hearing that Connor was 2-under at the turn.’’

That would be defending champ Connor Sheehan, winner of the Lanco Amateur last month for the third straight time, the Lanco Better-Better (with partner Derek McCarty) last week for the second straight time, and the acknowledged "Man to Beat" right now.

Sheehan easily birdied the par-5 first, hung a 15-foot birdie try on the lip on the second, made par from the back bunker at the tough par-3 third, and smashed a driver to within 8 feet of the hole on four, a 276-yard par-4, coaxing home the putt for an eagle.

Forget 2-under at the turn. Sheehan was a quarter-inch from being 4-under after four holes.

Then he got wobbly, including a chunked 4-iron that led to a double-bogey at the par-4 14th.

Sheehan, remarkably chasing his sixth straight win in a Lanco event, tied for fifth at even-par 70.

“I’m definitely a little disappointed,’’ he said. “I hit this far behind a 4-iron, I missed a little putt at nine, I missed one at 10 … that’s not me.’’

Fieger birdied most of the holes you’re supposed at Overlook (reachable-in-two par-5s one and 15, and the drivable par-4 fourth) and came up with some big shots elsewhere, including a 20-footer for birdie at six and an 8-iron stuffed to 4 feet leading to a birdie at nine.

He was happy to be convinced it was enough.

“I guess the course was playing harder than I thought,’’ he said.

LANCO TOYOTA OPEN RESULTS

At Overlook

Friday, July 17

Chris Fieger, 67 -3

Richard Riva, 68 -2

David Denlinger, 69 -1

Shaun Fedor, 69 -1

Chris North, 70 E

Connor Sheehan, 70 E

Jim Haus, 71 +1

Trey Kuntz, 71 +1

Greg Osborne, 71 +1

Benjamin Smith, 71 +1

Marc Oliveri, 72 +2

Brock Fassnacht, 72 +2

Mathias Wanner, 72 +2

Kyle Harvey, 72 +2

Tyler Wassell, 72 +2

Mark Naimoli, 73 +3

Shane Glackin, 73 +3

Matt Goudie, 73 +3

Steve Brenner, 73 +3

Corey Wenger, 73 +3

Greg Monk, 73 +3

Chris Fairbanks, 74 +4

Jarred Texter, 74 +4

Brian Groff, 74 +4

Mason Wills, 74 +4

Craig Kliewer, 74 +4

Jon Ressler, 75 +5

Thomas Michaels, 75 +5

Michael DiSante, 75 +5

Jason Przystup, 75 +5

Bucky Kenneff, 75 +5

Matt Kreider, 75 +5

Terry Hertzog, 75 +5

Jason Lichty, 76 +6

Dan Marz, 76 +6

Austin Lauver, 76 +6

John Barry, 76 +6

Scott Lumbatis, 77 +7

Will Quinn, 77 +7

John Kitsock, 77 +7

Rocky Bare, 77 +7

Jonathan Glick, 77 +7

Rob Campbell, 77 +7

Daniel Fieger, 77 +7

Robby Gilbert, 77 +7

Nathan Hertzog, 77 +7

Zachary Drescher, 77 +7

Michael Turner, 78 +8

Jeffrey Wintersteen, 78 +8

Fredrick Taggart, 78 +8

Logan Hess, 78 +8

Hamilton McNaughton, 78 +8

Marlin Detweiler, 78 +8

Derek McCarty, 79 +9

Seth Johnston, 79 +9

Joe Klazas, 79 +9

Zachary Ichter, 80 +10

Ian Albright, 80 +10

Nathaniel Martin, 81 +11

Jordan Hagel, 81 +11

Matthew Berkenstock, 81 +11

Frank Dano, 81 +11

Andy Tompos, 82 +12

Jim Mastromatteo, 82 +12

Darl Yoder, 82 +12

Matt Harnish, 83 +13

Keith Rodgers, 85 +15

Andrew Fink, 86 +16

Paul Martin, 88 +18

Marty Sowa, 88 +18

Brady Frampton, 89 +19

John Hughes, 93 +23

Eric Spence, 98 +28

Corey Gast, WD

Gabriel Bertini, NS