Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy limiting the size of gatherings violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right of assembly, according to a ruling issued by a federal judge Monday.

That could have an impact on sports events in the near future, and the PIAA is poised to review the decision.

The 66-page ruling was made by William S. Stickman IV, a U.S. District Court Judge in Pittsburgh. It rules on a lawsuit filed in May by the owners of three hair salons, an appliance store, a farm and two drive-in theaters in Western Pennsylvania, along with Butler, Fayette Greene and Westmoreland counties and four State Representatives.

Stickman wrote that he “believes that defendants undertook their actions in a well-intentioned effort to protect Pennsylvanians from the virus. However, good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge. Indeed, the greatest threats to our system of constitutional liberties may arise when the ends are laudable, and the intent is good — especially in a time of emergency.”

The ruling could impact high school sports in the Commonwealth, with the football season scheduled to begin Friday, and the season’s first games in soccer, field hockey, water polo and girls volleyball to be played Sept. 22. It also appears to have implications for professional and college sports in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and its member schools have been abiding by Wolf’s directives for conducting sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, including that gatherings be limited to 250 people for outdoor events and 25 for indoor events.

Those limits could prohibit spectators from attending games, particularly in football, where players, coaching staffs, game officials, cheerleaders and bands could add up to more than 250, and in girls volleyball, which is played indoors, where the players, coaches and officials add up to nearly, or more than, 25.

Now the limits may no longer apply, although Wolf could still appeal.

“We haven’t had a chance to have a legal review of the opinion,’’ PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz said by email Monday.

“(We) will discuss this with the Board at their next meeting.’’

That meeting will be held Wednesday.