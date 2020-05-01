Fast Friends: Warwick senior sprinters Meghan Quinn, Lily Palacio-Lewis blazed a trail for Warriors

Meghan Quinn and Lily Palacio-Lewis know the day is coming soon, but neither of them is particularly looking forward to it.

Later this summer, Warwick’s senior sprinters will have to say their goodbyes and head their separate ways, Quinn to Bucknell and Palacio-Lewis to Towson.

“That,” Quinn said, “will be heartbreaking. She’s my best friend, and we’ve been running together since seventh grade. We can have fun and goof around, but we know when it’s time to be serious, and to be there for each other and for the team. It’s been special to be able to run with her. And it’s been a blessing to be a part of this team.”

Warwick’s girls track and field squad is coming off back-to-back unforgettable, trophy-case stuffing seasons, with L-L League Section One crowns and league meet championships in 2018 and 2019, and District Three Class 3A and PIAA Class 3A team titles last spring.

Quinn and Palacio-Lewis have been key cogs in those runs, especially last year, when they teamed with then-senior track stalwarts Leah Graybill, Emily Williamson and Kate Dickow to help the Warriors scale the PIAA mountain.

With wily vets Quinn, Palacio-Lewis, Cassidy Kline, Juliette Delmotte, Emily Skidmore and Anna Martin all due back for first-year head coach — and sprint guru — Bobby Rhoads, Warwick was thinking section, league, district and state repeats this spring.

But the PIAA pulled the plug on the entire spring sports season on April 9 because of coronavirus concerns, leaving the Warriors — and everyone else across the state — with an empty, unfinished business feeling.

“I think we were all hoping for a season, pretty much like everyone in the whole country at this point,” Palacio-Lewis said. “Just trying to stay on top of everything that’s going on is the biggest obstacle for me. It was a shock (when the season was canceled), and it’s still kind of hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that I’m not going to run for my high school team ever again.”

Quinn and Palacio-Lewis are trying to keep things status quo, running together around Lititz when possible, and following workout routines sent along by Rhoads. Safe to say they both had big expectations for this season, after finishing 1-2 in the 60-meter dash finals in the indoor state championships at Penn State on March 1.

Quinn won in 7.66; Palacio-Lewis took silver in 7.67 in a photo finish.

“We’re practicing and training as if we’re still having a season,” Palacio-Lewis said. “We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible. When I’m out running with Meghan, that’s the only time we’re having contact with other people, so it’s nice to be able to get outside and do that.”

“I’m finally coming to terms with things, and getting used to this new normal,” Quinn said. “But it’s really devastating. I never thought I’d say that I miss those nervous, anxious moments right before a race. But those are the feelings I’m missing the most right now.”

The Penn Relays were scheduled for last weekend in Philadelphia, but that prestigious event was canceled. Last spring, Quinn and Palacio-Lewis teamed with Graybill and Williamson to win the 4x100 relay — and the coveted Northeast title on the hallowed track inside fabled Franklin Field — in an L-L League record 47.25.

“Definitely a crazy moment for us,” Palacio-Lewis said. “So it was disappointing not being able to go back this year.”

No Penn Relays. No L-L League season. No weekend invitationals. No league meet. No district meet. No PIAA meet. But Quinn and Palacio-Lewis are holding out hope to compete in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, which are slated for July 16-19 at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro.

That meet is still on; Quinn is slated to run in the 100 and the 200, Palacio-Lewis in the 100, and the Warriors’ team of Quinn, Palacio-Lewis, Kline and Delmotte qualified for the 4x200 relay.

“When we heard that we still might be able to run at Nationals, that was a motivating factor for sure,” Palacio-Lewis said. “And getting to practice with Meghan is also a motivator, especially after we went 1-2 at state indoors. It’s nice being able to workout with my top competition right beside me.”

“Hopefully,” Palacio-Lewis added, “we can all get one last run there at Nationals.”

For Quinn and Palacio-Lewis, it would be one last run before the best friends head out in opposite directions.

“It’s such a weird feeling,” Quinn said, “because we were all really looking forward to our senior season, that last season that wraps everything up. When it was canceled, we were devastated, but we’ve tried to stay strong throughout all of this. And with all the other high school and college athletes who are also going through this, it’s nice knowing we’re not alone. It’s been a struggle, but last season was so amazing, and I’m glad we got that state championship.”

