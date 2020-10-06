From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Hempfield has won two games in a row, and heads into Friday’s clash at Cedar Crest tied for the top spot in Section 1 with Wilson. And don’t forget, the Black Knights’ loss, back in Week 1 at Exeter, was an OT setback against an Eagles’ outfit that is 3-0, and has outscored its opponents by a whopping 119-41 margin. Hempfield scored 34 of those points, by the way. There have been any number of heroes so far for the Knights, but here are a trio of players who are making things happen: Thomas Minnich has been a ticking time-bomb from his safety spot with 14 tackles, three sacks and a pick. Last week, in Hempfield’s 45-7 win over McCaskey, Minnich was in on nine stops with a pair of sacks and a pick, which he returned 20 yards for a TD. Kicker Spencer Biscoe has been perfect; 12-for-12 on PAT boots and 5-for-5 on field goals, with a long of 37 yards. And first-year starting QB Cam Harbaugh, who has played around an injury issue, has clicked on 69 percent of his passes — a very steady 37 of 54 — for 483 yards with a pair of TD tosses against no picks. He’s tacked on 60 rushing yards and a TD keeper. The Knights have only turned the ball over twice, and they’re averaging 356 yards and 39 points a game, while giving up only 267 yards a game — tops in Section 1. Rookie skipper George Eager certainly has been pushing all of the right buttons in Landisville, and if his Knights can take care of business Friday at Cedar Crest, they’ll remain on the 1-line in the section race for another week. … FYI: Hempfield’s remaining schedule is at Cedar Crest (1-2), home with rival Manheim Township (1-2), at Wilson (2-1) and Warwick (3-0) at home in the league-mandated crossover game.

BONUS NUGGET: The league’s two top-ranked offensive units are Elco (422 yards a game — plus a league-best 1,115 rushing yards) and Octorara (415 yards a game). And this: Elco owns the top-ranked defensive unit in the league; the Raiders are allowing just 184 yards a game. Meanwhile, Octorara has given up just 194 rushing yards, the least in the league. Elco (3-0) is at Octorara (3-0) on Friday for a Section 4 first-place showdown clash.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Chuckie Drain and Damien Wolf continue to wreak havoc in the middle of Cocalico’s defense. The Eagles’ D-line studs have been right smack dab in the center of all the action through the season’s first three games: Drain, a 6-0, 220-pound sophomore, has been in on 14 tackles, with three hits for losses and 2.5 sacks. Wolf, a 6-0, 180-pound junior, has 17 tackles, with five sticks for losses plus a forced fumble. End result: Cocalico is allowing just 240 yards a game. Yes, Solanco gouged out 201 ground yards in the Golden Mules’ 24-22 victory over the Eagles last Friday, as Solanco clipped Cocalico for the first time since 2015. But Drain and Wolf continue to pile up stops and win the tough line-of-scrimmage battles up front. The Eagles’ next test is a home date with Conestoga Valley on Friday. The Bucks are coming off their first win this season, a grind-it-out 10-7 nod over Elizabethtown. CV features a troika of playmaker backs in Booper Johnson, Kaden Martin and James Williams. Keep an eye on Drain and Wolf to plug plenty of holes against the Bucks.

3. Now that Garden Spot has snapped its 26-game losing streak, the Spartans will go for two victories in a row on Friday at Lebanon, which is humming right along after a clutch, come-from-behind 31-20 victory last week at Ephrata. It will be pick-your-poison time for Garden Spot: Drop an extra defender into coverage to combat the Cedars’ passing attack — QB Isaiah Rodriguez has thrown for a league-best 661 yards with four TD strikes, and he needs 187 air yards to join the 5,000-yard club — or load up the box and try and limit RB Matt Brown, who torched Ephrata for 190 rushing yards and three fourth-quarter TD runs last week? Lebanon is averaging 362 yards and 30 points a game. Keep an eye on a 3-pack of Spartans’ linebackers to flow and make plays: Bryce Mercer (team-best 21 tackles, 1 sack), Tyler Gillenwater (17 tackles) and Adam Stefan (12 tackles) need to come up big against the Cedars.

