The new FaceApp has been a popular download in recent days. The App lets a user see how their face will appear when they are elderly.
Here's a look at how some in the sports world will look when they get older.
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper in his final year of his contract with the @Phillies #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/kN2mYfjtGi— Tyler Castillo (@tjc_12) July 17, 2019
Aaron Rodgers
Hmmmm, this face app actually made Aaron Rodgers look younger🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/nZjSQzVaZx— Team #KeepItClean® (@IngravenVids) July 16, 2019
Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan
2069 World Cup champions 🍵#AgeChallenge pic.twitter.com/xEPvINGNwD— espnW (@espnW) July 17, 2019
Dustin Johnson
A look at the 188th Open 😂#FaceAppChallenge@DJohnsonPGA pic.twitter.com/ndvFiPzuJ1— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 16, 2019
Mitch Trubisky
If Mitch looked older than his #Madden20 rating...#faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/7zddhTwAin— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) July 16, 2019
Members of the Seattle Seahawks, including Russell Wilson.
We had to do it. 😂#FaceAppChallenge pic.twitter.com/6Qv7ddS1dP— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 17, 2019
Members of the Cubs, including Anthony Rizzo
We put @ARizzo44 @kschwarb12 @CubsJoeMadd and @D_Ross3 through the #faceappchallenge and oh dear...— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 16, 2019
Who’s the Grandpa now, Rizz? pic.twitter.com/hrIsRCtHZ3
New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox
.@KevKnox is all grown up 😂💀 #FaceAppChallenge pic.twitter.com/IIMUg3qQUO— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 16, 2019
Basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Damn, no difference. #faceappchallenge #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/JmU8EIB9Y5— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 17, 2019
Tom Brady
30 rings later 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gdRAHBI48E— Alex Einhorn (@EinhornTweets) July 17, 2019