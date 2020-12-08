Chris George is entering his 11th season as a head basketball coach, his sixth at Northern Lebanon.

But it’s his first amidst a pandemic, as it is for all of the other Lancaster-Lebanon League winter sports coaches. With it has come changes, among them student-athletes being required to wear face coverings at all times, which in turn has led George telling his players to be forthcoming if they feel short on breath or need a break.

“I've never had a game I coached like this past week's scrimmage,” George said. “Every single kid was begging to get subbed out. These are boys. Playing basketball. They (usually) never want to come out.”

In an interview with LNP|LancasterOnline last week, Penn State Health sports medicine physician Dr. Jessica Butts said, “There is no evidence that wearing a mask during vigorous physical activity depletes oxygen.”

But with winter sports practices still in the early stages, players still need time to adjust to wearing masks.

“As coaches we have more breaks in practice,” Warwick sixth-year coach Chris Christensen said. “And have gradually built up our conditioning with masks on.”

The face covering requirement became standard across the league last Thursday when the L-L’s athletic directors came to an agreement on the measure.

The move was made for several reasons, but it was mostly done to adhere to a requirement issued two weeks ago by the Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education. That requirement consisted of schools needing to sign an attestation form, pledging students and staff will comply with the state’s safety measures, such as wearing masks.

As a result, several L-L boys basketball coaches have implemented changes to their practice plans.

“To think you can come out here and go 20, 30 or 45 minutes and you’re going to get everything out of them that you can, the only guy who is going to get frustrated is you,” veteran Hempfield coach Danny Walck said.

Walck’s practice plan now consist of several different drills that mostly last five minutes apiece.

“Whereas before those segments used to be 10 to 15 minutes,” he said. “Because you have to be realistic. It’s not common for anyone to be working out with this (a mask) on.”

George is also concerned about the team chemistry factor considering off-the-court gatherings used to build camaraderie among players are now frowned upon.

“We also have plans in place to get around the team-bonding stuff while still adhering to all the rules,” George said. “Those can make and break teams, and we're not going to just give up on that.”

It’s worth noting here that L-L executive director Ron Kennedy told LNP|LancasterOnline last week that the decision is in the hands of individual schools when it comes to granting a player an exemption from wearing a mask, including those with asthma or those with braces who might need to wear a mouthguard.

“There are exceptions, obviously,” Walck said. “If there are medical reasons, obviously we’ll honor those.”

It’s worth noting here Butts told LNP|LancasterOnline last week that, “There are no studies that show masks impedes the breathing of those with asthma.”

There are other sanitary measures in place at practices, such as wiping down balls and having hand sanitizer readily available. At games, many L-L schools will be spacing apart bench seats so players adhere to social distancing guidelines while not in the game.

Two L-L boys basketball teams are scheduled to tip off in season-openers this Saturday, as several others are starting later in the month, and others in January. Speaking of which, the state of the league slate of games was pushed back to January, part of a measure passed by the L-L League Secondary Association at its Nov. 19 meeting that also included limiting basketball teams to 17 regular season games.

“Our message to our players regarding the masks has been we are not going to allow wearing or not wearing a mask decide if we play basketball or not,” Christensen said. “ If they want us to wear them and we can keep playing basketball then we are all in. Is it ideal? Absolutely not. But if this is the way we are allowed to play then we will find a way to make it work. Our guys have handled it very well with that mindset.”

