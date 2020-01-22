Connor Whitacre sat in his kitchen last week, finishing a bowl of cereal and ruminating on a college soccer career at Franklin & Marshall that had wrapped up in November when the congratulations started to roll in. A FaceTime from his teammate, Carl Friedrich, directed him toward an Instagram post from the F&M athletics page, which boasted the news that would define Whitacre's legacy as a Diplomat.
Whitacre, the Jan. 15 post boasted, was D3Soccer.com's Defender of the Year and a member of its All-America First Team.
"It's a pretty cool feeling to feel that I've come through this in four years," Whitacre said Monday, "and I've just steadily grown, on the field, off the field and in life."
CV standout
Before the FaceTime fanfare and the Instagram announcement, and before anchoring a Diplomats defense that posted nine shutouts en route to a 17-3-1 record his senior season, Whitacre was a soccer and basketball standout at Conestoga Valley. He helped the Buckskin boys soccer team claim its first District Three Class 3A title in 2013 and led CV to its first Lancaster-Lebanon League crown in 2015.
"I was always pretty athletic," Whitacre said. "I could head a ball, but with the technical basics of soccer that a lot of people are good at, I wasn't quite there."
When Whitacre registered a goal and an assist in Conestoga Valley's historic L-L League title clincher, F&M coach Dan Wagner took notice. When Whitacre the basketball player scored 21 points to help the Buckskins push No. 5 McCaskey into overtime before bowing out in the District Three Class 4A playoffs, it lifted Wagner's interest into a higher echelon.
"The amount of people that were there," Wagner said, "and the amount of pressure that was on him, he's just hitting foul shots, and he was diving on the floor for balls, and I was like, 'There's something very, very different about the kind of mentality and athlete that is Connor Whitacre.'"
Locked in
The mentality and the athleticism helped Whitacre post 37 goals and 23 assists as a four-year soccer starter at Conestoga Valley, but at the college level, but they didn't steer him toward a particular role as a refined soccer player at the college level.
"I remember struggling to figure out, positionally, exactly what he would be for us," Wagner said.
Whitacre found himself in a defensive position — wide back — as a freshman and sophomore.
"I still had an up-and-down first two years," he said, "but (Wagner) kind of saw a defensive ability in me, even though I liked to score. I was a bit frustrated at first not being able to be up there scoring, but that's how I got my way on to the field."
While he felt the ups and the downs of his first two years, Whitacre found a steadying presence in Wyatt Fabian, a Third-Team All-American at center back and F&M's captain in 2017.
"No matter what game it was," Whitacre said, "season opener or conference championship, I don't recall a time where Wyatt ever got mad at someone. He was always calm."
Whitacre blended calm with confidence as the coaches relied on him to mark some of the top offensive players on the other side of the field.
"We had him mark some really, really top players," said Fabian, who graduated in 2018 and joined Wagner's staff as an assistant before the 2019 season, "some national-level top players. (Whitacre) would do an incredible job. You could tell he had talent. Every time he showed up, whether it was a practice or a match or a team meeting, he was just 100 percent locked in."
‘Our general’
Whitacre locked in even more as a junior, when he moved into the center back position to fortify a back line hit by graduation.
"I had a ton to learn," Whitacre said, "and if I was going to be staying there, I had to get better in every aspect of the game."
As a junior, Whitacre started all 21 games for the Diplomats as a co-captain. He scored six goals to lead the team and tied for the team lead in points with 12. His play earned him All-Centennial Conference First Team Honors and an all-region first team nod from the United Soccer Coaches.
"We adjusted everything around him," Wagner said, "so that he could be a defender that steps into the midfield to win a lot of balls. He wasn't your typical center back. He was always winning things. He was in the middle of the field where he could organize us."
That organization grew during Whitacre's senior year. It manifested itself in on-field communication — "Everybody just followed whatever he said," Wagner said. "He just was our general" — as well as in the technical aspects of the game that he had spent years developing.
"His major growth area this year," Wagner said, "was his ability to pass. He was always the best defender that we had defensively, but his ability to be able to build the ball out of the back was not something that he could do. As he grew, with his ability to pass out of the back, we were able to also grow in building out of the back, which gave us a base to be more possession-oriented."
The Whitacre-led, possession-oriented Diplomats led the Centennial Conference with a 0.65 goals-against average. They climbed to No. 3 in the Division III national rankings and qualified for their seventh-straight NCAA Tournament, where they posted a pair of shutouts but fell to Montclair after their scoreless second-round game went to penalty kicks. Whitacre was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, as well as all-conference and all-region teams before the D3soccer.com accolades rolled in.
"I'm thankful and appreciated that my career and things have worked out for me the way they did," said Whitacre, entering his final semester of studying public health and public policy. "I've been injury-free. I've learned from people. Now I'm getting these awards. While there's a little bit — a lot — of individual pride in that, it speaks to more because I'm just part of what this program is and how it functions and what it produces."