Franklin & Marshall men's basketball coach Glenn Robinson announced his retirement from coaching effective today, as announced in an F&M press release.

Robinson, who has been the head coach of the Diplomats for 48 seasons and is the Division III all-time wins leader, will take on other administrative duties within the athletic department and assist with basketball operations through the remainder of the academic year.

"I am retiring because I believe it is the right time," said Robinson, in the release. "This decision has absolutely nothing to do with health. It has to do with the demands of coaching. Coaching demands energy, alertness, attention to detail, and unlimited enthusiasm, and I feel Coach Nichay is better able to demonstrate those attributes with our team."

Assistant Coach Nick Nichay has been elevated to Interim Head Coach for the 2019-20 season. Nichay, who has been at F&M for seven seasons, served in the head coach capacity at the start of the 2018-19 season when Robinson was on medical leave.

"Part of what made this decision easier is that I know the program is in excellent hands with Coach Nichay," said Robinson. "He has been with our program for seven seasons and has done a tremendous job leading our recruiting efforts and has taken on more of the day-to-day running of the program in the last few seasons."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Robinson retires as the most victorious coach in NCAA Division III history with 967 victories, which ranks third all-time among all NCAA divisions of college basketball. He led the Diplomats to the NCAA's Division III Tournament 25 times, with 44 Tournament victories, most recently leading his squad to the 2017-18 Tournament. F&M advanced to the Sweet 16 on 17 occasions and the Elite Eight in 10 postseasons.

He guided the Diplomats to the Final Four in 1979, 1991, 1996, 2000, and 2009 and was named Basketball Times Division III Coach of the Year in 1991 and D3hoops.com Coach of the Year in 2009. He has earned NABC and conference Coach of the Year honors 12 times.

"Glenn is a legendary coach and a good friend," said Director of Athletics & Recreation Patricia S.W. Epps. "He has been a tremendous mentor to countless student-athletes and colleagues and set a standard of excellence that will be difficult to match."