It’s every offensive lineman’s dream.
A dream that came true for F&M’s senior left tackle Brian Denoncour.
With time running out in the first half, Denoncour, a two-time Centennial Conference First Team selection, took a 4-yard swing pass from quarterback Garrett Perschy and rumbled to the endzone for his first-ever touchdown, at any level.
The score sent the Diplomats into halftime with a 27-0 lead over Gettysburg and they wrapped their fifth straight winning season, seventh in the last eight years, with a 55-7 victory.
With the win the Diplomats (5-4 CC, 6-4 overall) are in line for their fourth consecutive CC-MAC Bowl Series invitation. It is likely they will play at either Wilkes or Misericordia.
They also retained possession of the Lincoln Hat trophy.
The Dips ran out to a 20-0 first quarter lead as Garrett Perschy ran for a 25-yard score and passed to Drew Benfatti for scores of 59 and 34 yards.
The offense quieted in the second quarter with a lost fumble and two interceptions but, with under a minute to go, Perschy connected on a short pass over the middle to Brendan Dearing.
Dearing knifed through three defenders as he collected the ball and dashed to the Bullet 4.
Gettysburg (1-8, 1-9) called time out to get its bearings. F&M put the stoppage to good use.
“We were going to clock it,” coach John Troxell said. “The timeout gave us some time to think about it.”
“I was kind of shocked,” said Denoncour, upon hearing his play called in the huddle.
“We’ve been practicing that for a few weeks and we had it in (the playbook). Coach asked me and I was ready to go.”
Out of the time out Perschy rolled right, stopped and threw back across to Denoncour, who had dropped back from his left tackle position as if to pass block.
“I turned around and caught it,” he said. “My left guard, Phil Weiser, led the way for me. I almost got brought down, but, it worked. It was a great feeling.”
After an 11-quarter estrangement with the endzone that ended in a 28-point, fourth-quarter explosion at Ursinus last week, the Dips offense came to life as Perschy completed 10 of 18 for 190 yards.
Running backs Joe Hartley-Vittoria (16-116) and Keshon Farmer (15-111) keyed the ground attack.
“As soon as I get the ball, I’m leaving it up to my offensive line,” Hartley-Vittoria said. “They take care of business.”
“He’s very patient back there, and fast through the hole,” said Troxell of his junior back who’s averaged 4.8 yards per touch this season.
“Slow to it and fast through it,” Hartley-Vittoria affirmed.
The Diplomat defense owned the afternoon, holding the Bullets to one first down — on the first play of the game — in the first half and 36 total yards.
The Bullets finished with 151 yards, 31 on the ground, and seven first downs.
Farmer’s 27-yard score and a 23-yard scamper by backup quarterback Jack Donaghy increased F&M’s advantage to 41-0 before Bullet quarterback Logan Edmonds scored on a 3-yard run.
Peter Orio’s fumble recovery set up Eric Harris’ 15-yard TD run and Kevonte Beard closed the scoring, blocking Evan Tannenbaum’s punt, recovering it at the 15 and taking it in.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Troxell said. “We had two tough games (upset losses to Dickinson and Moravian) and they could’ve packed it in.
“To send our seniors out with a winning season, that’s important.”