In August 2015, Mark Evans stood on Gene Kruis Field at War Memorial Stadium in Neffsville at the start of a football practice. He was beginning his fourth season as the Manheim Township head coach.

And he explained then how he and his coaching staff were trying to build a winning culture. How they were trying to get the Blue Streak players to buy in to getting into the weight room over the offseason. How they were instilling a confidence in the players to believe they could win on a consistent basis.

That came to a head in 2017 in year six under Evans, when Manheim Township ended Wilson’s 68-game Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season win streak en route to capturing the L-L Section One crown, winning the program’s first District Three championship and reaching the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The winning has continued from there.

The Streaks just pulled off a 10-0 regular season, becoming the first Manheim Township team since 1977 to go unbeaten in its first 10 games and just the fifth to pull off the feat (1977, 1971, 1968, 1961).

The Streaks have now won nine or more games three years in a row, the best three-year stretch in program history, which dates back to 1945. This year’s Section One crown is the third in a row and second outright in the last three years.

They head into the District 3 Class 6A playoffs as the No. 2 seed, set to host No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5) in a quarterfinal round matchup Friday at 7 p.m. in Neffsville.

The last time those two programs squared off was two years ago when the Streaks topped the Eagles 24-21 in the District 3 6A title game.

And there’s reason to believe this year’s Manheim Township bunch is even better than that 2017 squad, largely because of its dominant defense.

Defense

The Streaks enter the postseason having posted three straight shutouts, a feat that was last accomplished by a Kruis-coached Manheim Township team in 1977. They’ve given up just 55 points through 10 games, the second-best mark in program history, trailing only the 1971 Manheim Township defense that held opponents to 40 points en route to a 9-0-1 campaign.

“Our goal is not to shut people out,” Manheim Township defensive coordinator Jami Sands said. “We want to shut people down.”

Sands, a Wilson alum, was the Lancaster Catholic defensive coordinator from 2003 to 2010, a stretch that included three district titles (2005, 2008, 2009) and a state title (2009). He has been the Streaks’ d-coordinator since Evans came to Manheim Township in 2012, part of a long-term relationship that has contributed to success on the field.

The football nerd in me really digs this answer from Manheim Township defensive coordinator Jami Sands when asked about his typical game preparation for an opponent(cc @canes77 @MTFootball18) pic.twitter.com/pVO9NlIggO — John Walk (@JWalkLNP) October 30, 2019

“You want to talk about having great communication, everybody knows what everybody wants,” Sands said. “That’s been a huge positive for us.”

It also helps that 19 of Manheim Township’s 32 seniors began playing together nine years ago on the midget football level.

“My dad was the head coach all through midgets,” Manheim Township senior wide receiver/safety Brett Benjamin said. “I think we lost two games through our youth football experience.”

“We grew up together,” Manheim Township senior center/linebacker Tyler Kurtz said. “So all of us being seniors, we just have the bond where we can communicate very easily. It all helps and comes together when playing defense.”

Focus

Coming into this season, Manheim Township returned nine varsity starters on defense. The unit ended the regular season tops in the league in fewest rushing yards allowed (452), passing yards allowed (807) and yards allowed per game (125). It has tallied 29 sacks and forced 23 turnovers, having held all but one of its opponents to single-digit scoring.

Seven of 10 opponents were held to season lows in points, including Cocalico and its Wing-T offense, the same offensive setup Cumberland Valley will bring to the gridiron Friday night.

“They (Cumberland Valley) have a different offense than we’re used to,” Kurtz said. “But we take this opponent the same way as usual. Just watch film a bunch and we’ll prepare for them just fine.”

It’s a modest response from a linebacker who is part of a defense that cranks up the tenacity on Friday nights.

“That’s one of the things about this group is they’ve stayed humble,” Evans said. “They’ve stayed hungry, they’ve stayed 1-0 focused the whole way.”

A focus Evans, his coaching staff and players had worked towards for awhile.

“We’re reaping what we sow,” Evans said. “We talked to the kids all the time about team and togetherness and how important it is to be your brother’s keeper. I really genuinely saw that start to change after the first or second year here. It’s a culmination of our efforts. But we’re not ready for it to end.”