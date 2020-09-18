It was, no doubt, a near thing.

For the Black Knights of Hempfield on Friday night in Berks County, it was also a frustrating one.

In the program's first game under new coach George Eager, it forced overtime, but ultimately fell to host Exeter 41-34 at an empty Don Thomas Stadium. Gavin McCusker ran it in from 2 yards out on fourth down for the winning TD, and Jacob Wolfe picked off Hempfield's fourth-down pass in the end zone to seal it.

For their part, the Black Knights were down 10 in the fourth quarter. But they stormed back in the last six minutes of regulation to tie it up at 34-34. They got a 7-yard touchdown catch from Thomas Minnich's 7-yard touchdown with 1:05 on the clock, and Spencer Biscoe's 40-yard PAT — after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — tied it. Biscoe had hit a 33-yard field goal with 5:46 left in the game to start the comeback.