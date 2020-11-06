Had the 2020 football season proceeded as usual, Exeter would be competing in the District Three Class 5A playoffs right now. However, because this year’s qualifying field was sliced down to four teams, the Eagles — No. 7 in the power ratings — missed out.

But they showed their talent during a nonleague matchup at Elizabethtown on Friday night in the season finale for both teams, pulling away to beat the Bears 37-9.

Both defenses were strong to start. Exeter forced four Elizabethtown punts, all but one three-and-outs, on the Bears’ first-quarter possessions. However, the Eagles were done in by some botched snaps that resulted in fumbles. The first was recovered by Elizabethtown’s Bobby Walters after Exeter drove into Bears' territory.

The second came after Elizabethtown punter Isaac Thomas pinned the Eagles at their own 1-yard line. Exeter QB and Merrimack commit Gavin McCusker was able to scoop the ball up in his own end zone to prevent a defensive touchdown, but Walters and Brock Belmont swarmed him for a Bears' safety.

The Eagles responded with a 12-play series, sparked by a 39-yard screen pass from McCusker to Eric Nangle. Tyler Yocum scored on a fourth-down attempt from 2 yards out to put Exeter in front 8-2 after McCusker found Carson Schmidt for a two-point conversion.

Midway through the second, a pair of sacks on Elizabethtown QB Josh Rudy forced Thomas to punt from his own end zone. He barely got the kick off, and Gio Nowtarski took the low line-drive 35 yards to the house, though Exeter failed to convert the subsequent two-point try.

Rudy was stripped for a fumble on the first play of the next drive, and the Eagles rallied to push the ball to the Bears’ 4, though Elizabethtown kept them out of the end zone, leading to a 21-yard Mikey Moser field goal as the clock hit zero in the first half.

A long drive to start the second half took up half the third quarter, ending in a 25-yard TD pass to Joey Schlaffer. McCusker also connected with Schmidt for a 53-yard TD as well.

Lucas Palange intercepted Rudy's pass late in the fourth and took it all the way to Elizabethtown's 1, where Cabraun Woody scored. The Bears did put together a scoring drive just before time expired, allowing Jett Kelly, normally an offensive lineman, to plunge in from a yard out in his final game.