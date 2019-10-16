And down the stretch they come.

The L-L League football regular season has reached Week 9, and with just two weeks to go, the section races have come into focus with three solo leaders — but with plenty of teams still hanging in there.

Manheim Township, in Section 1, Manheim Central, in Section 2, and Lancaster Catholic, in Section 3, are alone in first place in their respective divisions heading into Friday's action, and all three teams can clinch at least a tie for section gold with victories.

Sports reporter Jeff Reinhart checks in to chat everything L-L League football, including section and District 3 updates, news and notes, a Week 9 preview, plus the weekly predictions.

