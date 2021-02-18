A pair of eye-popping Lancaster County girls basketball notables to share …

NEW SCORING QUEEN: Veritas Academy has a shiny-new all-time scoring leader in its program history. Monarchs’ senior sniper Serena Hartzler vaulted to the top of Veritas’ scoring charts with 1,257 career points.

Hartzler is averaging 17 points a game this winter for the Monarchs, who are 11-4 overall and very much in line for one of the top seeds in the District 3 Class 1A playoffs.

Veritas currently sits at No. 3 in the ratings, behind Harrisburg Christian (13-0) and Christian School of York (7-1). The Monarchs are set to play Saturday vs. Covenant Christian.

MAKING THE LIST: Lancaster Mennonite senior Mariah Wilson, the L-L League’s leading scorer and a Towson University recruit, has made the coveted McDonald’s All-American Game nomination list.

More than 700 of the top girls and boys players from across the country were nominated; the top 48 will be announced later this month. However, there will be no McDonald’s All-American Game this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But those final 48 selections will be named McDonald’s All-Americans.

Wilson, who is Mennonite’s all-time leading scorer with 1,764 points through Feb. 17, is on the finalists list.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage