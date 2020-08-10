The Big Ten Conference announced a football schedule last Wednesday. As this is written, just five days later, the 2020 season, for the entire sport, is apparently on life support.

What changed?

The commissioners of the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday amid multiple, well-sourced reports that a majority of Big Ten presidents favor postponing the season.

There was no decision Sunday, probably because an announcement that the plug is being pulled would have to come with a detailed plan about what comes next.

"No one has talked about a plan if the season is canceled," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons told ESPN. "If it's canceled, we need to be able to give clear direction at that time, as opposed to saying, 'We don't know.’’’

My guess is the commissioners have been hearing from their medical and legal advisors something like the following:

COVID-19 has apparently had a disproportionate impact on minority and low-income communities, from which come many, if not most, major college football players.

High body mass index appears to be a risk factor for the disease. Of the 66 NFL players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, 32 were offensive or defensive linemen.

And here’s the big one:

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez tested positive for the coronavirus in July, apparently recovered, and then was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been found at a high rate in recovered coronavirus patients.

Rodriguez is 27. As fans of the pitching-poor Sox are acutely aware, he’s been shut down for the season.

A college team doctor told Sports Illustrated on Saturday that he’s aware of roughly 10 college football players who have had COVID-related heart issues. All or many of them have been otherwise mildly symptomatic, the doctor said.

It adds up to an awareness of risk that may not have existed even just a few weeks ago. An awareness that would likely trump the desire to play expressed by many players, including many Penn State players, on their social media platforms over the past couple days.

Bear in mind that six months ago, college basketball players wanted to play, too.