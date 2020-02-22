WEST LAWN — The top of the leaderboard stayed the same for most of Saturday’s District Three Class 3A girls diving championships, but it didn’t really hit Evie Altland until the finals.
“Probably the last three dives,” said Altland, a Lancaster Country Day senior who competes for McCaskey. “Before the last dive, I was talking to my coach and he was like ‘you’re great, you’ll be great’ and I looked at the score and was like, OK, I’m good.”
Good was pretty great for Altland on Saturday. After topping 40 points on a pair of preliminary dives, the senior earned a 43.05 on her final dive of the semifinals — her highest score of the day — and went on to win district silver with a total score of 392.80 at Wilson’s Roy Snyder Natatorium.
That wasn’t the only medal for Lancaster-Lebanon League divers on Saturday, as Elizabethtown’s Kierstan Lentz claimed bronze with a total score of 378.80.
In the boys championship, Manheim Township’s Nico Billoni took home the seventh-place medal (357.45), while Hempfield’s Ethan Richard finished 14th (293.35) out of 16 divers.
Northeastern swept the day with Stephen Barlett winning the boys title (436.40) and Abby O’Leary, the returning silver medalist, running away with the girls championship (443.55).
Altland’s silver medal is the highest finish by a Lancaster-Lebanon League diver in nine years, when Hempfield’s Stacy Titone topped Elizabethtown’s Paige Frishkorn for second place.
“It feels great,” Altland said. “It’s crazy to see the amount of progress from freshman year, not even making it to districts to making it, getting seventh, then making it again, getting third (last year) and now second."
‘’It’s just crazy.”
Huge dive to end the semis for Altland, who earns her highest score of 43.05. #D3Diving pic.twitter.com/GLmShaOMSA— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 22, 2020
Lentz held the lead after the first round, but O’Leary took over in the third round and continued to pile on, scoring over 40 points on five of 11 dives, including an impressive 49.95 in the prelims.
Altland moved into second place with her second dive and there the standings held — O’Leary, Altland, Lentz — for the rest of the day. Things did get close for Lentz, however.
The senior scored just 18.90 on her penultimate dive, allowing Hershey’s Abbey Massage to pull within 0.4 points of the bronze. Lentz answered by posting her highest score of the meet, a 41.85 on a back dive with one somersault and two-and-a-half twists. While it might not have been the 50 she wanted — a score she earned on the dive in the first meet of the season — it was enough to lock up third place and hold off Massage by three points.
Kierstan Lentz nails her last dive, earning her highest score of the day, 41.85. Senior finishes with a total of 378.80 after 11 dives. #D3Diving @EtownDiving pic.twitter.com/r7gaZNehbT— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 22, 2020
“It’s almost like a breakthrough,” Lentz said of finishing third at districts after consecutive fifth-place finishes as a freshman and sophomore and a sixth-place finish last year. “I feel like I was kind of stuck in the same spot without a harder reverse dive because I was only doing a reverse flip for so long. Now that I have a higher degree of difficulty in my reverse category, I feel like that just gave me more confidence.”
Lentz and Altland will both take some extra confidence into states next month. Both divers qualified for the PIAA championships, which will be held at Bucknell University on Thursday, March 12.
Billoni also saved his best dive for the end at the boys district championships.
Manheim Township’s Nico Billoni finishes with his highest score of the day, 45.00 on his 11th dive. Junior finishes with a total score of 357.45. #D3Diving @MTSD_ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/svn2Kt31iW— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 22, 2020
The junior earned a score of 45.00 on his 11th dive, a back dive with one-and-a-half somersaults and one-and-a-half twists which Billoni admitted has been “going really well” after early season struggles. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to push him out of seventh-place a year after finishing fourth and earning a spot at states.
“I felt pretty good. There were just a couple of dives that I need to work on,” Billoni said. “It was a really good season. I made a lot of progress. I know that next year, I’ll have a good chance.”
Making his district debut, Richard posted his highest score of the day in the second round, earning a 38.40 on his forward dive with two-and-a-half somersaults in the tuck position.
Big second dive for Hempfield’s Ethan Richard. Score of 38.40 is tied for the second highest in Round 2. #D3Diving pic.twitter.com/iGjDWj7wak— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) February 22, 2020
•••
DISTRICT THREE CLASS 3A DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Wilson
BOYS
1. Stephen Barlett, Northeastern, 436.40; 2. Charles Holte, Hershey, 4:04.75; 3. Noah Clipman, Governor Mifflin, 398.05; 4. Chris George, Twin Valley, 378.60; 5. Joey Flowers, Wilson, 373.10.
6. Andrew Peslie, Carlisle, 360.40; 7. Nico Billoni, Manheim Township, 357.45; 8. Carter Sweigart, Governor Mifflin, 355.15; 9. Jake Zinkand, South Western, 329.10; 10. Andy Way, Cumberland Valley, 319.10.
11. Travis White, Red Land, 308.40; 12. Timothy Dietrich, Muhlenberg, 297.15; 13. Nathan Berarducci, Palmyra, 294.90; 14. Ethan Richard, Hempfield, 293.35; 15. Noah Mauger, Wilson, 295.35; 16. Justin Godman, Spring Grove, 210.40.
GIRLS
1. Abby O’Leary, Northeastern, 443.55; 2. Evie Altland, McCaskey, 392.80; 3. Kierstan Lentz, Elizabethtown, 378.80; 4. Abbey Massage, Hershey, 375.95; 5. Saphia Elkhyati, Wilson, 354.55.
6. Sydney Barnett, Governor Mifflin, 335.65; 7. Meagan Tuohy, Dover, 330.25; 8. Maria De La Paz, Hershey, 329.40; 9. Whitney Hoffman, Dover, 316.10; 10. Grace Diskin, Cumberland Valley, 308.10.
11. Emily Donegan, Hershey, 300.25; 12. Karyn Creelman, Governor Mifflin, 291.50; 13. Vivian Cameron, Cedar Cliff, 279.05; 14. Maddie Julian, Palmyra, 271.40.