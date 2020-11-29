Hours before every Penn State road game, accompanied by a police officer, James Franklin takes a quiet, head-clearing stroll around the perimeter of the playing field.

Like everything else, the stroll is different in 2020. It’s too quiet, for one thing. It’s less head-clearing than mind-blowing.

As he walked Saturday in Michigan, Franklin did a FaceTime session with his daughters, who are living in Florida. Other years, of course, they’d be there with him.

Michigan Stadium seats over 107,000, but Saturday there were only cardboard cutouts where fans were supposed to be.

“You drive up to the Big House, and there’s not a car on the road,’’ Franklin said after his team finally got its first win, beating Michigan 27-17.

“The parking lots are empty. There’s nobody giving you the middle finger on the ride up to the stadium.’’

It’s like that every week, of course, and we’re now six weeks in.

The Michigan trip was dodgy and weird even by the prevailing standards. The stadium seats were even more empty than usual, and the players’ families could not attend.

State laws prohibited team meals and meetings at the hotel. Franklin said the wi-fi at the hotel didn’t work, so meetings couldn’t even be conducted virtually.

Is it possible meetings aren’t such a big deal?

There was a heartening part. Franklin said fans lined the fence as the team arrived at the airport to depart for the game Friday, holding signs and screaming encouragement for an 0-5 team.

“That was pretty cool,’’ he said, and then admitted, “I can’t even put into words how surreal this whole year has been.’’

Even the postgame celebration, and sense of relief, were tempered by COVID-19.

“(Defensive end) Shaka Toney reminded (the players) that, you see a bunch of programs, after a big win, they get a spike,’’ Franklin said.

“We can’t take it for granted. We can’t drop our guard. We’ve got to keep battling this thing.’’

Illegal batting?: That’s Penn State was penalized for after what could have been a critical fourth-quarter play Saturday.

Redshirt-freshman CB Daequan Hardy (whom Manheim Central fans may recall wreaking havoc for Penn Hills against the Barons in the 2018 Class AAAA state final) forced a strip-sack fumble. The ball bounced toward the sideline. Penn State’s Shaka Toney, diving, directed the ball back on to the field, where Jayson Oweh recovered it.

This was on a third-down and 10 play. But Toney was penalized for “illegal batting,’’ and Michigan was awarded 10 yards and a first down.

Franklin termed the call, “interesting,’’ after the game. It was also, apparently, wrong.

The relevant NCAA rule, 9-4-c, reads, “No player shall bat other (the word “other,’’ here means other than a pass in flight or a kick) loose balls forward in the field of play.”

Toney didn’t bat it forward, though. He batted it sideways, to keep it in bounds.

Terry McAulay, a veteran NFL referee who does rules analysis for NBC, tweeted the following Sunday:

“I’ve seen the video of the illegal bat in Michigan/Penn State and the call is absolutely incorrect. The player must clearly bat the ball forward for it to be a foul. He does not. He swipes at the ball in sideways motion to keep it inbounds. This is not a foul.’’