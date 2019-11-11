LNP-PAB-092019-EAHS-MCHS-3.jpg
Manheim Central’s Evan Simon delivers a pass against Elizabethtown during the first half of a L-L League Section Two contest at Elizabethtown High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

 PATRICK BLAIN | LNP Correspondent

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. MILESTONE UPDATE

Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon finished the season with 2,625 passing yards, giving him 8,078 in his career. That’s good for No. 2 on the L-L League’s all-time passing chart: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,545), Simon and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,012) are the only three players in league history, dating back to 1972, with 8,000-plus air yards. … The current active leader is Warwick junior QB Joey McCracken, who heads into Friday’s D3-5A semifinal vs. Cocalico with 4,651 air yards. He has at least that game vs. the Eagles, and all of 2020 to add to his total. … Simon also finished his Barons’ career with 84 TD passes, most in program history. He just missed out on a 1,000-passing/1,000-rushing season; Simon had 2,625 passing yards and 930 rushing yards this fall for the Barons. … Cocalico senior QB Noah Palm (917 passing yards) needs 83 vs. Warwick for a 1,000-yard passing season. That would give Palm a rare 1,000/1,000 season; he’s at 1,186 rushing yards so far this season. … Manheim Township senior QB Harrison Kirk finished his Blue Streaks’ career with 4,854 passing yards, including 2,467 yards and 25 TD strikes this season, when Township went 11-1 and won its third Section 1 championship in a row. Next stop for Kirk is Colgate. … Two Warwick wideouts are closing in fast on 1,000-yard seasons: Caleb Schmitz (55-943, 13 TDs) needs 57 yards and Conor Adams (56-910, 8 TDs) needs 90 yards to hit a grand through the air. The last time a pair of L-L League teammates had 1,000-yard receiving seasons was in 2017, when Conestoga Valley’s Jose Barbon (67-1,035, 16 TDs) and Tyre Stead (62-1,002, 9 TDs) did the honors.

2. WARWICK AT COCALICO NOTES

How they got here: (5) Warwick (10-2) beat (12) Mechanicsburg 34-6 in the first round and beat (4) Manheim Central 31-28 in the quarterfinals; (1) Cocalico (9-2) had a first-round bye and beat (8) Governor Mifflin 42-14 in the quarterfinals. … This is Cocalico’s fourth trip in a row to at least the D3-5A semifinal game; the Eagles lost to Manheim Central in the semifinals in 2016 and 2017, and the Barons beat Cocalico in last year’s championship game. … Warwick’s 10 wins are most in program history, and this is the deepest postseason trip ever for the Warriors. … This is Cocalico’s 22nd D3 trip, and the Eagles are 24-18 overall, including 2A championships in 1985 (over East Pennsboro) and 1994 (over Juniata). … This is Warwick’s 7th D3 trip and the Warriors are 3-6, after winning for the first time in the postseason last year. … This is the first time Warwick and Cocalico will clash in the postseason. In fact, the Warriors and the Eagles have never been L-L League section foes: In 2004, when the L-L League realigned, Warwick went from Section 2 up to Section 1, and Cocalico went from Section 3 up to Section 2. So they’ve never crossed paths in a league game dating back to 1972. The Warriors and the Eagles, however, are annual August scrimmage foes, so there is a little bit of familiarity here. Also, Warwick will slide down to Section 2 next year — when the league goes to four sections — so the Warriors and Eagles will become section rivals starting next fall. … Coaches: Warwick’s Bob Locker (19th season, 98-100 overall) needs two wins for 100 in his career. If the Warriors win D3 gold, he’ll hit that number. Locker is currently the second-longest tenured coach in the L-L League. … Cocalico’s Dave Gingrich (16th season, 128-59 overall) has his squad back in another D3 Final Four. … Winner gets: (2) Cedar Cliff (9-2) or (11) Exeter (9-3) in the D3-5A title game. … Four common opponents for Warwick and Cocalico: Garden Spot (Warwick W 56-13; Cocalico W 54-13), Manheim Central (Warwick W 37-7 and W 31-28; Cocalico L 46-43), Manheim Township (Warwick L 28-7; Cocalico L 56-7) and Conestoga Valley (Warwick W 30-6; Cocalico W 54-41).

3. LAMPETER-STRASBURG AT BISHOP McDEVITT NOTES

How they got here: (8) L-S (9-3) beat (9) Elco 34-7 in the first round and beat (1) York Suburban 27-18 in the quarterfinals; (4) McDevitt (8-3) had a first-round bye and beat (5) Susquehanna Township 21-7 in the quarterfinals. … This is the fifth time L-S and McD will square off in the D3 playoffs, and the Crusaders are 4-0 in those previous matchups: 2010 (40-10 in 3A semifinals), 2011 (28-14 in 3A title game), 2012 (40-13 in 3A first-rounder) and 2017 (47-17 in 4A semifinals). … This is L-S’s 14th D3 trip, and the Pioneers are 14-12 overall. They are in the playoffs for the 12th year in a row, and won the 2007 3A title (over Gettysburg). … This is McD’s 23rd D3 trip, and the Crusaders — get this — are a staggering 56-8, with 14 championships, including last year’s 4A crown; McDevitt’s 56 D3 wins are second-most behind Manheim Central (59). … In one dominating stretch, from 2010 through 2016, McD went 25-0 in D3 playoff games. … Three of the Crusaders’ eight D3 losses are against L-L League teams: 1983 (Lancaster Catholic in 2A title game), 1994 (Cocalico in 2A semifinals) and 2008 (Wilson in 4A semifinals). … Coaches: L-S’s John Manion (22nd season, 166-81 overall) and Manheim Township’s Mark Evans are the current longest-tenured L-L League coaches at 22 years apiece. … McD coach Jeff Weachter is a Lititz native, and he previously skippered Lebanon Catholic’s now-defunct gridiron program from 1993 through 1997. … Winner gets: (2) Milton Hershey (10-1) or (3) Berks Catholic (7-4) in the D3-4A title game. … McD has won six games in a row, and its three losses are by a grand total of 21 points: D3-6A quarterfinalist Cumberland Valley (L 21-7), D3-3A finalist Middletown (L 6-2; that is not a misprint) and D3-5A semifinalist Cedar Cliff (L 20-17). … No common opponents for L-S/McDevitt this season.

